This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Northern parties welcome general election as a 'chance to reject Westminster chaos'

The UK will go to the polls on 12 December.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 7:15 AM
9 minutes ago 461 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4871729
DUP leader Arlene Foster at the party's annual conference last weekend
Image: Michael Cooper/PA Images
DUP leader Arlene Foster at the party's annual conference last weekend
DUP leader Arlene Foster at the party's annual conference last weekend
Image: Michael Cooper/PA Images

THE DUP AND the North’s other main political parties have given a broad welcome to plans for a UK general election on 12 December.

The Bill is still to be approved by the House of Lords but could become law by the end of the week.

If it passes, it would mean the first December election in 100 years in the UK and there would be a five-week campaign by parties up to polling day.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said it is right that people in the North have their say through the ballot box.

“The DUP will use this opportunity to campaign strongly to send a message that Northern Ireland is better in the Union of the United Kingdom and we cannot be separated economically from Great Britain.

“At a time of great uncertainty as to who will form the next government, how Northern Ireland votes will matter as never before.

“Unionists need their strongest team returned so that Northern Ireland’s interests are protected in the next parliament,” she said.

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill said an election is a “chance to reject the DUP and the Tories, to reject Brexit and the Westminster chaos and its destructive influence on the north of Ireland”.

‘Window ledge of the Union’

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) said the North needs MPs “who will not be patsies” to a Conservative Party government.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said that the North needs to elect Ulster Unionist MPs who will stand against Boris Johnson’s plans “that will destroy the Union”.

“This is the most important election the people of the United Kingdom have ever faced. Boris Johnson’s deal with the EU is an existential threat to the Union. It puts a border in the Irish Sea and places Northern Ireland on the window ledge of the Union,” he said.

Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood said a December election “will be a defining moment for Brexit and every opportunity to defend the interests of people, businesses and communities in the North must be taken”.

“For three years, the democratic decision taken by people in Northern Ireland to reject a border on this island, to maintain the free and frictionless relationship we enjoy with Europe and to sustain our fragile peace has been wilfully ignored by successive Conservative governments and by the DUP,” he said.

“The coming election is an opportunity to reject the politics of division and deadlock and defend our interests.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said her party has been preparing for an election for some time and is best placed to unite people who voted Remain in the Brexit vote.

“This election will be mainly focused around Brexit and Alliance has always been clear there is no such thing as a good or sensible Brexit,” she said.

“Therefore, it will be an opportunity for people to have their say and elect MPs who want to avoid a hard border, protect the Good Friday Agreement and attend Westminster to represent their interests.

Long said people who vote for Alliance candidates “can increase the representation of progressive, pro-Remain MPs and articulate that voice loudly at Westminster”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie