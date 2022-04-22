#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 22 April 2022
Advertisement

UK's Northern Ireland minister says Protocol could be suspended

The suggestion comes less than two weeks before the Northern Ireland Assembly election on 5 May.

By Press Association Friday 22 Apr 2022, 10:44 AM
57 minutes ago 3,485 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5744765
Image: PA
Image: PA

A UK GOVERNMENT minister has issued a fresh warning that it could unilaterally suspend elements of the deal with the EU governing post-Brexit trading arrangements with Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns refused to be drawn on a report by the Financial Times that ministers are preparing legislation giving them sweeping powers to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement.

The move, which is likely to inspire anger among EU leaders, comes less than two weeks before the Northern Ireland Assembly election on 5 May.

Unionist parties have consistently declared their opposition to the protocol, which they argue cuts off Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Burns said it is clear the arrangements are not working in the way that was intended and that the UK government already has powers under Article 16 of the protocol allowing it to suspend elements of it.

He told LBC radio: “As far back as last July the Prime Minister said that we believed that the threshold for triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol had been reached.

“There is significant societal disruption in Northern Ireland due to the way that the protocol is being implemented.

“I hope Brussels are listening to this conversation and other conversations. I hope they will come back to the table constructively to allow us to change the protocol to make it work in the way it was intended.

“If they don’t hear that, then the Government reserves the right, as we have always said, as laid down in the protocol, to take remedial action.”

The UK Government has so far resisted calls from unionists and loyalists in Northern Ireland to trigger Article 16.

Labour’s Peter Kyle condemned the reported plan and questioned how Boris Johnson can negotiate a trade deal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the same time.

The shadow Northern Ireland secretary told Sky News: “This is absolutely astonishing and incredibly damaging.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Boris Johnson negotiated, his team drafted the Northern Ireland Protocol; they presented it to the EU, they negotiated it into the deal.

“It doesn’t work as well as it can do, that’s why the Labour policy is, you build on it – we can improve the protocol, we can smooth it, and we can do so without breaking the law and breaking our international treaty we signed with the EU.

“If we just recklessly pull out of it unilaterally, how will any other country in the world sign a deal with us and think that we will honour it?

“How will Prime Minister Modi react today when Boris Johnson asks for a trade deal if he is pulling out unilaterally of the last trade deal he signed?”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie