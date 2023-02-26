EU and UK on 'cusp' of Northern Ireland Protocol deal - Dominic Raab

THE EU AND UK are “on the cusp” of reaching a resolution on the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to Deputy British Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Raab has put Westminster on stand-by for a deal to be announced after saying he expected a fresh pact to be signed off in “days, not weeks”.

He said there had been a “paradigm shift” in the approach from Brussels, hinting that talks had wielded changes on customs checks as well as the role of the European Court of Justice.

Raab, asked on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme whether a deal could be unveiled as soon as Monday, replied: “I think there is real progress.”

“We want to make sure all the pieces are in place. I think, hopefully, there will be good news in a matter of days, not weeksm” he said.

The Cabinet minister later told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “If we can get this over the line — we’re on the cusp, we’ve made great progress, we’re not there yet — this would be a really important deal.”

It comes as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said yesterday his administration was “giving it everything we’ve got” to finalise a deal.

The Protocol was designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market and placing trade checks at the Irish Sea instead, which unionists have lamented.

Several reports have said there will be red and green lanes for customs, allowing trusted traders to send goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland without checks, while goods destined for Ireland and the EU’s single market will go through the red lane.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on RTÉ that “certainly the deal isn’t done yet” but that “I do think we are inching towards conclusion and I really want to thank the UK Government and the European Commission and the Northern Ireland parties for the level of engagement that they’ve done in recent months to get us to this point”.

“I would just encourage everyone to go the extra mile to come to an agreement because the benefits are huge,” he said.

“They allow us to have the Northern Ireland Assembly back up and running in the north and the Good Friday Agreement working properly again, and also to put relations between the United Kingdom and Ireland and the European Union on a much more positive footing.”