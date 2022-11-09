Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 9 November 2022
Advertisement

Irish MEPs 'positive' about resolving Northern Ireland Protocol issues

The UK had previously signalled it would act unilaterally on the Protocol.

49 minutes ago 1,213 Views 4 Comments
An anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign close to Larne Port
An anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign close to Larne Port
Image: PA

Tadgh McNally reports from the European Parliament.

IRISH MEPS HAVE said that the UK Government’s attitude on the Northern Ireland Protocol has shifted in recent weeks, with more positive sounds now coming from Westminster.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels this afternoon, Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly said that at a meeting between MEPs and UK MPs earlier this week, the Northern Ireland Protocol was the main topic of discussion.

Kelly said that the new British Government appeared willing to resolve the ongoing stalemate around the Protocol.

“I think the fact that elections in Northern Ireland are postponed would tie into the vibes that I got, that this brinkmanship, hopefully, is coming to an end and that the British Government are now seeing sense and they want to come to an arrangement that will solve, hopefully, the protocol and the impasse in Northern Ireland and get the assembly back up and running,” Kelly said.

It comes as technical discussions between the UK and EU are continuing, with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney saying that a deal is doable before the end of the year.

“Now there’s a sense that something positive is hopefully happening,” Kelly added.

Colm Markey, a Fine Gael MEP for Midlands-North-West, said that there was now “willingness” to move the process on.

“The mood certainly in the room this week was much, much stronger in terms of a willingness to try and move things on,” Markey said.

Despite the potential for a deal, the UK had previously signalled that it would act on the Protocol unilaterally, with legislation currently before the House of Lords.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would override large swathes of the Protocol, has been criticized by the EU and Ireland.

However, the bill has been praised by the DUP, who are currently refusing to return to power sharing at Stormont due to the Protocol.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews said that if the bill were to become law, it would force the EU to escalate.

“If the Northern Ireland protocol bill becomes law you’re into a completely different space and it’d be almost impossible for the EU not to escalate to either dispute resolution or specific tariffs against targeted UK goods, so you’re into trade war territory.”

However, Andrews says that the UK currently faces other significant issues and they “can’t afford” further strain on the country’s economy. 

It follows on from a mini-budget, which lead to a record fall in the pound and the eventual resignation of Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister.

“That is the reality of it. The new Government is aware of that reality and can ill afford any new headwinds in additions to the ones they already face,” Andrews added.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie