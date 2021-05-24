#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Monday 24 May 2021
Restrictions relax in the North today - with pubs and restaurants allowed to open for indoor service

Tourism accommodation opens and indoor dining will resume in the North today.

By Niamh Quinlan Monday 24 May 2021, 6:15 AM
A member of bar staff wears ppe as he serves drinks at The Thirsty Goat in Belfast, last summer.
Image: Liam McBurney
A member of bar staff wears ppe as he serves drinks at The Thirsty Goat in Belfast, last summer.
A member of bar staff wears ppe as he serves drinks at The Thirsty Goat in Belfast, last summer.
Image: Liam McBurney

NORTHERN IRELAND IS easing restrictions further as indoor hospitality resumes.

From today, a maximum of six people can sit together inside pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Children under 12 are not included in the above total – but the maximum number of people at the table (including adults and children) should not exceed 10.

More than six people will be permitted if they all belong to the same household, but once again the limit cannot exceed 10 people.

There will be no meal requirement in pubs – or cafes and restaurants for that matter – and only table service will be available.

Live music or dancing is not allowed and face-coverings must be worn when leaving the table.

Establishments must also ensure that social distancing is adhered to.

Stormont has also compiled a “green list” for international travel which will comprise of a limited number of foreign destinations that holidaymakers can travel to without having to quarantine upon their return.

Those travelling back from a number of the green list countries will have to undergo Covid-19 testing on their return to Northern Ireland.

All tourism accommodation also opens in the North today.

Indoor home visits will be allowed for two different households. Overnight stays are also permitted.

Post-wedding and civil partnership receptions can also take place once again.

There will be no limit on the numbers at the top table, with a limit of 10 for other tables. Dancing will be restricted to a couple’s first dance.

Previously, receptions were not allowed. The numbers allowed to attend the wedding or civil partnership venue were determined by a risk assessment and up to 15 people could gather outside the venue to spectate. 

Under the easing of restrictions agreed, Stormont’s ‘Stay Local’ message is also to be removed.

Indoor visitor attractions can also open, including amusement arcades, museums, galleries and cinemas. Libraries will also open.

Gyms and pools will open as indoor groups exercise and training can resume. There will also be a full return to outdoor sport and removal of all previous restrictions.

The maximum number of spectators to outdoor sport or any outdoor event is 500.

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, indoor extra-curricular sports, outdoor inter-schools sports and day educational visits.

With reporting from Press Association.

