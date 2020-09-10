This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Advertisement

New restrictions in parts of Northern Ireland as 'no mixing of households in private dwellings' announced

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill announced the new measures this evening.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 6:27 PM
48 minutes ago 5,760 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5201391
Today was the first time Foster and O’Neill had appeared on a post-Executive meeting platform together since the Bobby Storey funeral.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images
Today was the first time Foster and O’Neill had appeared on a post-Executive meeting platform together since the Bobby Storey funeral.
Today was the first time Foster and O’Neill had appeared on a post-Executive meeting platform together since the Bobby Storey funeral.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images

STORMONT FIRST MINISTER Arlene Foster has announced new coronavirus restrictions for Ballymena, Co Antrim, the area covered by Belfast City Council, and a postal area including Lisburn.

She said: “There are areas where the spread is of particular concern, where cases are double or treble the average rate for the province.”

There will be “no mixing of households in private dwellings”. Those with child care and other caring responsibilities will be exempt.

No more than six people from two households can meet in gardens.

Foster added: “What we are proposing today is a proportionate and measured approach to specific (circumstances) existing currently in identified areas.”

She urged people to take action now.

“Protect yourselves and protect others now.”

The measures will be in place for at least the next two weeks.

The announcement came as another 78 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland, as the disease spread worsens across the six counties. One further death has brought the overall death toll in Northern Ireland to 568.

Also this evening, deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill said that from 21 September pubs which do not serve food will also be able to open. This follows an announcement earlier this week from the Irish government that pubs can also re-open on the same date.

On the new coronavirus limitations for some areas, she said: “They are necessary and proportionate in the context of the public health crisis that is upon us.”

She warned others living outside the restricted postcodes that they were not invincible to the threat.

Arlene Foster added the spread of Covid-19 was happening in households and affecting more older people.

“It is a grave situation but we also need to ensure that our economy continues to flourish.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It was the first time Foster and O’Neill had appeared on a post-Executive meeting platform together since the Bobby Storey funeral.

O’Neill said: “I am glad we are standing here on this platform today at a crucial time in the fight-back against Covid-19.

“We need to chart our way through what is going to be a very difficult winter.”

Foster said: “We are putting in limited interventions to try to halt the creep of Covid-19.

“We are trying to halt that and want the public to work with us.

“That is why I am asking people to work with us and try to halt that.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie