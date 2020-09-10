New restrictions in parts of Northern Ireland as 'no mixing of households in private dwellings' announced

Today was the first time Foster and O’Neill had appeared on a post-Executive meeting platform together since the Bobby Storey funeral.

STORMONT FIRST MINISTER Arlene Foster has announced new coronavirus restrictions for Ballymena, Co Antrim, the area covered by Belfast City Council, and a postal area including Lisburn.

She said: “There are areas where the spread is of particular concern, where cases are double or treble the average rate for the province.”

There will be “no mixing of households in private dwellings”. Those with child care and other caring responsibilities will be exempt.

No more than six people from two households can meet in gardens.

Foster added: “What we are proposing today is a proportionate and measured approach to specific (circumstances) existing currently in identified areas.”

She urged people to take action now.

“Protect yourselves and protect others now.”

The measures will be in place for at least the next two weeks.

The announcement came as another 78 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland, as the disease spread worsens across the six counties. One further death has brought the overall death toll in Northern Ireland to 568.

Also this evening, deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill said that from 21 September pubs which do not serve food will also be able to open. This follows an announcement earlier this week from the Irish government that pubs can also re-open on the same date.

On the new coronavirus limitations for some areas, she said: “They are necessary and proportionate in the context of the public health crisis that is upon us.”

She warned others living outside the restricted postcodes that they were not invincible to the threat.

Arlene Foster added the spread of Covid-19 was happening in households and affecting more older people.

“It is a grave situation but we also need to ensure that our economy continues to flourish.”

It was the first time Foster and O’Neill had appeared on a post-Executive meeting platform together since the Bobby Storey funeral.

O’Neill said: “I am glad we are standing here on this platform today at a crucial time in the fight-back against Covid-19.

“We need to chart our way through what is going to be a very difficult winter.”

Foster said: “We are putting in limited interventions to try to halt the creep of Covid-19.

“We are trying to halt that and want the public to work with us.

“That is why I am asking people to work with us and try to halt that.”