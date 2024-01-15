Talks to recall Stormont resume as thousands to go on strike, and election deadline looms

TALKS AIMED AT seeing Stormont up and running again between parties resume today, as Northern Ireland faces a day of massive strike action from public service workers on Thursday.

As the deadline for calling a fresh general election in the North is also Thursday, there are hopes that the devolved government assembly will be back in business by Wednesday.

Previously, the DUP has walked away from a multi-billion bid from Westminster to end its veto on the assembly being recalled, which had included over 300 million which the NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has outlined was intended for a public sector pay deal.

Unions across Northern Ireland have voiced their frustration with both political parties, and Heaton-Harris, over the public sector pay deal money being withdrawn after the DUP turned the offer down.

The Assembly has been effectively collapsed for almost two years. The DUP is refusing to participate until unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said her party has initiated an Assembly recall to restore the Executive and “urgently deliver a fair pay deal for public sector workers”.

The recall motion will require the backing of 30 MLAs to succeed.

It urges that the Assembly meets urgently to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers, appoint ministers and back a motion which endorses fair pay settlements for public sector workers.

It also calls for the DUP to “respect the democratic outcome of the May 2022 Assembly election” in which Sinn Fein made history by becoming the first nationalist or republican party to top the Stormont poll and entitling it to nominate the first nationalist or republican First Minister.

DUP says Republic has ‘no legal basis’ for joint authority in NI

Earlier DUP MP Gavin Robinson insisted there is no legal basis for joint authority rule in Northern Ireland if devolved government is not restored.

Mr Robinson was reacting after Conservative MP and chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Sir Robert Buckland said any alternative to the DUP agreeing a deal to restore the Stormont Executive would likely mean the “involvement of the Irish government”.

The DUP deputy leader accused Sir Robert of making “hollow threats”.

Old style direct rule ‘off the table’

During an appearance on the BBC’s The View programme, Sir Robert said that a return to direct rule for Northern Ireland would mean “triggering certain aspects of the Good Friday Agreement” and “involvement of the Irish government, ultimately”.

When asked if “old-style direct rule of the past” was off the table, he responded: “I think so.”

Mr Robinson responded: “Sir Robert Buckland seems to be confused. It’s not often he is wrong, but on this he is.

“The Republic of Ireland has no legal basis for governing Northern Ireland.

“Such a step would be a further breach of the Belfast and successor agreements.”

Day of strike action

On 18 January teachers, police officers, nurses, civil servants and more are set to join a major day of walkout strike action.

Unite and GMB union members on the picket line during previous strike action in December.

Unions across sectors will join together in the “day of action” in response to the failure to award a pay deal in line with colleagues across the UK.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said public sector workers have been “forced into a horrible position” of undertaking strike action.

During talks between Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and the Stormont parties in December, a £3.3 billion financial package to accompany the return of devolution was offered.

The package would include money to make an outstanding pay award to public sector workers.

However, with Stormont remaining effectively collapsed, that funding has not materialised.

An Northern Ireland Office spokesman previously said the package will remain on the table until a new Executive is formed to allocate it.

Today, Unite the Union said its 8,000 public sector workers will join the strike, adding that over the next 24 hours it will provide full details of the industrial action to a range of public sector employers.

The union’s membership includes more than 4,000 health and social care workers, 2,300 bus and rail workers, 800 education authority workers as well as members in the roads service, forestry service, rivers agency, ferry services and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

PSNI Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said planning is under way to “mitigate any risk in critical functions in the event of staff absences as a result of industrial action”.

“I want to reassure the public that we will have the resources in place to allow us to keep people safe,” she said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it will be an “unprecedented demonstration of the power of workers in Northern Ireland”.

“For almost two years, the absence of a functioning Stormont Executive has led to growing paralysis and crisis across public sector services,” she said.

“This situation has been made worse by a Secretary of State for Northern Ireland who has sought to leverage the crisis in the current negotiations through imposing a punishing budgetary settlement.

“Unite will not allow the livelihoods of workers and the funding of public services to be used as a bargaining chip by this Government.”

The GMB union said more than 5,000 of its members from the Civil Service, Education Authority, health trusts and transport sectors will also strike next Thursday.

GMB senior organiser Alan Perry said its members “have simply had enough”.

“They will not be used as political pawns in a process that would see the return of the Northern Ireland Executive,” he said.

“The Secretary of State made it clear that money is there; he must do the honourable thing and make it available now to address the concerns of members who desperately need it.”