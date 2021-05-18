#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 18 May 2021
Over one million people in Northern Ireland have now received their first Covid-19 jab

Almost two in every five adults in Northern Ireland is fully vaccinated.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 18 May 2021, 6:07 PM
The vaccination centre in the SSE Arena in Belfast
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Images

ALMOST SEVEN IN 10 adults in Northern Ireland have received the first jab of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to figures released today. 

A total of 1,000,928 people have received their first vaccine dose, and 567,117 people have received both doses of the jab.

It means that just under 39% of the adult population in the North is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This is a far higher proportion than in Ireland, where only four in ten adults have received a first dose.

In Northern Ireland, people aged 30-39 are currently being asked to book their first Pfizer dose, while people aged 40 or over can book in for the first dose of AstraZeneca.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I cannot praise our vaccination programme too highly. It is a massive logistical undertaking and I have seen up close the dedication and the long hours that have been invested in making it work.

I would again urge everyone to get their first and second jabs when their turn comes. I am certainly looking forward to getting my second AstraZeneca jab in the coming weeks.

Patricia Donnelly, who heads the vaccination programme, said that supplies are limited at present and that vaccinations are being done as quickly as supplies allow.

“We expect that [supplies] will improve in June,” she said. “I would once again ask people waiting their turn to be patient. Keep checking the online booking portal as new appointment slots are being opened up on a regular basis.”

