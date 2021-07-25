#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Sunday 25 July 2021
Advertisement

Over one million people in Northern Ireland are now fully vaccinated

70% of the adult population in Northern Ireland have received both doses.

By Christina Finn Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,905 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5505419
Image: Shutterstock/insta_photos
Image: Shutterstock/insta_photos

OVER ONE MILLION people in Northern Ireland are now fully vaccinated having received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Department of Health has confirmed that 70% of the adult population in Northern Ireland have received both doses.

Minister of Health for Northern Ireland, Robert Swann said the vaccination programme in the North “has been an outstanding success to date and has helped us take significant strides towards the more normal life that we all want to see return.

“For all those who have already come forward for vaccination, thank you. You have helped play your part in getting us to where we are. You have helped to protect yourself, those around you and our health service,” he added.

He said there is now a need for a concerted drive to increase vaccine take-up rates even further.

“We have all seen cases rise over recent weeks and we are now also beginning to see hospitalisations increase too – albeit at a lower rate, thanks to the effectiveness of our vaccination programme. If we can make a concerted effort to increase vaccine uptake in the next week or so, this can help make a decisive difference, in terms of preventing serious illness and hospitalisations,” said Swann.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “This virus is not going away and increasingly the only way we all get back to doing more of the things we want to do is for more of the population to be vaccinated.”

Officials said there would be a push to get younger people to sign up for the vaccine, with the uptake in the under 30s in Northern Ireland at 56%.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

HSE boss Paul Reid said today the hospitalisation numbers in the Republic are rising with 123 people in hospital who tested positive for the virus, while ICU numbers are steady at 21.

“Positively, now over 5.5 million vaccines administered with 83% of adults now partially vaccinated and over 68% fully. As hospitality, society & the economy opens up further, let’s all embrace it safely and make it work,” he said on Twitter.

 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie