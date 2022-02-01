Norway court rejects parole request for neo-Nazi mass murderer

A memorial to the victims in 2011

A memorial to the victims in 2011

A NORWAY COURT has rejected an application for parole from a neo-Nazi who committed the country’s deadliest peacetime attack.

Anders Behring Breivik’s request requested parole 10 years after the attack.

The Telemark district court has dismissed his request for conditional early release.

“There is a clear risk that [Breivik] will resume the behaviour that led to the July 22nd terrorist attacks,” the court said.

On 22 July 2011, the right-wing extremist set off a truck bomb near government offices in Oslo, killing eight people.

He then went to the island of Utoya where, disguised as a police officer, he shot dead 69 others, mostly teens, attending a Labour Party youth-wing summer camp.

He said he killed his victims because they embraced multiculturalism.

Now aged 42, Breivik was sentenced in 2012 to 21 years in prison, Norway’s harshest sentence which can be extended as long as he is considered a threat to society.

He was at the time ordered to serve a minimum of 10 years before he could request parole, which he did during a three-day hearing held last month.

While his chance of parole was minimal from the start, Breivik took advantage of his court appearances and the media attention they garnered to spread his ideological propaganda.

