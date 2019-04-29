This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beluga whale found in Norwegian waters 'may have been trained by Russian navy'

The whale was wearing a harness bearing the words “Equipment of St. Petersburg”.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 29 Apr 2019, 1:52 PM
32 minutes ago 6,320 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4610915

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

A BELUGA WHALE wearing a harness found in Norwegian waters has prompted questions about whether the sea creature may have been trained by the Russian government.

The whale was found by fishermen off the small village of Ingoya with local news outlet VG reporting that it was wearing a harness bearing the words “Equipment of St. Petersburg”.

One of the fishermen told VG that the whale appeared to be quite tame and swam right up to them.

“The white whale swam right up to the boats and we thought it was a bit fascinating to watch, so it came all the way to our boat and rubbed up to the boat,” Joar Hesten said. 

Norway Beluga Whale The beluga whale with its harness. Source: Joergen Ree Wiig

The apparent Russian origin of the whale has led to questions about where precisely the whale had come from. 

Norwegian marine biologists have said whale training is not something carried out in Norway and that if it is Russian then it is likely not for scientific research. 

“If this comes from Russia and there is great reason to believe it, then it is not Russian scientists, but rather the navy that has done this,” Martin Biuw of the Institute of Marine Research told broadcaster NRK.

Joergen Ree Wiig of the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries says the country’s military has taken “great interest” in the harness.

Norway Beluga Whale Norwegian Joergen Ree Wiig with the whale's harness. Source: PA Images

Audun Rikardsen, a professor at the Department of Arctic and Marine Biology at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromso, northern Norway, believes “it is most likely that Russian Navy in Murmansk” is involved.

Russia has major military facilities in and around Murmansk on the Kola Peninsula, in the far northwest of Russia.

PastedImage-9993 Ingoya in Norway and Murmansk in Russia. Source: Google Maps

Rikardsen said he had checked with scholars in Russia and Norway and said they have not reported any program or experiments using beluga whales.

“This is a tame animal that is used to get food served so that is why it has made contacts with the fishermen,” he said.

“The question is now whether it can survive by finding food by itself. We have seen cases where other whales that have been in Russian captivity doing fine.”

- With reporting by Associated Press

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie