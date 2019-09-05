This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jet diverts to Dublin after suffering engine problem over Atlantic

The Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner jet was about 100 kilometres off the south-west coast when the crew declared an emergency at around 1.30pm.

By Pat Flynn Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 3:44 PM
15 minutes ago 1,318 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4797036
Image: Shutterstock/Arocha Jitsue
Image: Shutterstock/Arocha Jitsue

A PASSENGER JET has been forced to divert to Dublin Airport after the crew declared an emergency over the Atlantic this afternoon.

The pilot reported a problem with the aircraft’s left side engine which they said had suffered a ‘surge’ and as a result needed to divert.

Norwegian Air Shuttle flight DY-7110 was travelling from Los Angeles in the US to Barcelona, Spain at the time. There were 331 passengers and crew on board.

The Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner jet was about 100 kilometres off the south-west coast when the crew declared an emergency at around 1.30pm.

The crew had been in radio contact with controllers at the Irish Aviation Authority’s North Atlantic Communications Centre at Ballygirreen in Co Clare when they reported an issue with the left side engine.

The pilot reported a ‘surge’ in the port engine and confirmed they wished to Dublin Airport despite being considerably closer to Shannon. At the time, the flight was 250 kilometres from Shannon and 420 kilometres from Dublin.

It’s understood the crew opted for Dublin to allow them time to burn off aviation fuel and go through their emergency checklists. The crew also confirmed to controllers they expected to make a ‘normal landing’ in Dublin.

Air traffic controllers cleared the crew of flight 7110 to route to Dublin with permission to descend at their own discretion. The crew declared an emergency by radio using the MayDay distress message and by transmitting an emergency squawk code on their transponder.

The flight landed safely at around 2.10pm and was met by airport fire and rescue crews who also accompanied the jet to the terminal.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew are of paramount importance,” an airline spokesman said.

“The aircraft is currently being inspected while our passengers remain onboard and will continue its journey if the aircraft is cleared to return to service.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie