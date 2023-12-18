Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red Sea shortly after BP suspends operations

A NORWEGIAN SHIP was hit by an “unidentified” object this afternoon in the Red Sea, as a series of shipping companies have suspended transit in the region following Yemeni rebel attacks

British energy giant BP was the latest of a litany of companies who have suspended transits through the Red Sea, after Yemen’s Huthi rebels targeted Israel with missiles.

Shortly after the company announced it was suspending operations, Norway’s Inventor Chemical Tankers confirmed that one of the ships in its fleet had been struck by an “unidentified object”.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries to any members of the Indian crew, and the vessel has reported limited damage to the vessel,” the owner of the ship said in a statement.

Earlier a statement from BP said that in light of a “deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea” the company has decided to temporarily pause all transits in the region.

“We will keep this precautionary pause under ongoing review, subject to circumstances as they evolve in the region,” it added.

BP said the safety and security of its staff was a “priority” of theirs.

The rebels have previously fired at passing ships in the Red Sea in a show of solidarity with Hamas.

The series of attacks has led a number of major shipping companies to avoid the maritime chokepoint and redirect their vessels around Africa, a longer and far more costly route.

During a visit to Israel on Sunday, France’s foreign minister insisted that the attacks in the Red Sea “cannot go unanswered”.

Catherine Colonna added that her country was “studying several solutions”, including a “defensive role to prevent” further attacks.

Two major shipping firms, Mediterranean Shipping Company and CMA CGM, suspended at the weekend passage through the strait seen as vital for global trade.

The announcement by Italian-Swiss giant MSC and France’s CMA CGM followed a similar decision Friday by two of the world’s largest shipping companies, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.

The announcements were in response to a warning by the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who control much of Yemen but are not recognised internationally.

The Huthis said they were targeting vessels near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait to pressure Israel over its devastating war with Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of ships every year transit through the strait, which runs between Yemen, on the southwestern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, and the African continent.

The tensions have added to fears that the Gaza conflict could spread.

