Jury takes 43 minutes to acquit man of attempted murder and false imprisonment charges

Paul Crosby had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Gerard Boyle.

By Alison O'Riordan Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 4:14 PM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A JURY HAS taken just 43 minutes to clear a Louth man of trying to murder a man who was stabbed 28 times and forced into the boot of a car that was pushed into a canal.

Paul Crosby (23), with an address at Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth, had pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the attempted murder of Gerard Boyle (33) at Knockcommon, Beauparc, Slane, on November 10, 2016.
Crosby had also pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning and intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Mr Boyle on the same occasion. 
Crosby was today found not guilty by unanimous verdicts on all three counts. 

The jury of nine men and three women took just 43 minutes to come to their verdicts. 

Following today’s verdicts, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart thanked the jury for their attention to the case and exempted them from jury service for a period of five years. 

After the jury left the courtroom, Crosby was formally discharged by the judge. 

