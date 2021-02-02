EU asks its officials in Northern Ireland not to go to work and condemns 'any threats' to port staff

A P&O worker closes the gate on the European Causeway ferry from Scotland in the port of Larne, Northern Ireland.

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has said that its officials were being temporarily withdrawn from duties at Northern Ireland’s ports, after the North’s Department of Agriculture temporarily suspended the need for post-Brexit checks at Belfast Port and Larne Port “in the interest of the wellbeing of staff“.

Police in Northern Ireland had raised concerns about messages on social media and graffiti that suggested opposition to post-Brexit checks.

Three Sinn Féin MLAs condemned any threatening behaviour or messages to Port staff at a Seanad committee today, and called on their unionist colleagues to play a greater role in diffusing any tensions so that staff could return back to work.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said today: “Obviously the security of our staff in Northern Ireland is as high a preoccupation as that of any other person working in Northern Ireland on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.”

“We have asked them not to attend their duties today and we will continue to monitor the situation and adapt accordingly.”

Mamer addd: “We condemn very strongly any threats of violence against port officials or anybody else in Northern Ireland who are simply exercising their duties and implementing the Withdrawal Agreement. That must be absolutely clear.

Therefore, in such circumstances, we understand indeed that decisions have been taken by the Northern Irish authorities to temporarily suspend a number of checks that are foreseen for the transfer of goods from Northern Ireland to Great Britain.

“It is obvious for us that the first and utmost priority is the safety of people.”

Brussels has been in contact with the UK authorities “both from a security perspective and from the perspective of the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement”.

Senior figures from Brussels, Westminster and Stormont will discuss the situation in Northern Ireland’s ports tomorrow, the European Commission said.

UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič will take part in the video conference.

Graffiti and social media

The PSNI last week warned that graffiti and social media posts had indicated some dissatisfaction with post-Brexit checks imposed in Northern Ireland since 1 January.

In addition to fears over graffiti and social media, it is understood staff expressed concerns that individuals had been spotted taking down number-plate details.

This campaign of intimidation against @allianceparty is as futile as it is despicable.



We're serving the community, seeking solutions to the problems others caused. We will not be deflected from that by bomb hoaxes and graffiti.



Solidarity with @StephenFarryMP and @Kelmba pic.twitter.com/ZOeZ9O3Unw — Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) February 2, 2021

This morning, graffiti was sprayed on at least two Alliance Party offices, one of which said “RIP GFA” and the other said “Stay out”.

“We’re serving the community, seeking solutions to the problems others caused. We will not be deflected from that by bomb hoaxes and graffiti,” Alliance leader Naomi Long said.

“Port workers must return to work free from threats or intimidation,” Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said. “This is non-negotiable. That is the strong message from the Northern Executive and from political leaders across Ireland.”

‘It’s not the Protocol causing problems – it’s Brexit’

It comes as a number of Senators and MLAs condemned any possible threats made to staff at the North’s ports.

The Seanad Special Select Committee on Brexit and the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for the Executive Office met today to discuss the island of Ireland’s response to adapting checks introduced because of Brexit changes.

Reacting to the news today of the withdrawal of some staff from ports in Northern Ireland, Chair of the Executive Office Committee Colin McGrath said that threats are counter productive, as the new post-Brexit checks weren’t going to change, and staff needed to be on site at ports to get “the practicalities sorted out”.

Source: Oireachtas

“It’s not the Protocol causing these problems – it’s Brexit,” McGrath said, adding that “there will be difficulties for a year” in adjusting to post-Brexit changes.

“There is always a difficulty here in Northern Ireland that any issue that we take instantly comes green or orange, and it becomes one side of the community or the other.”

He said there needs to be a collective approach to this, as “the bottom line is the sale of a potato or a pencil”, and it doesn’t matter who it’s being sold to.

‘The Protocol is being targeted’

Three Sinn Féin MLAs representatives of the committee attended the Seanad committee today. McGrath said he would work to see that unionist members of the committee attend any future committee meetings with the Oireachtas.

MLA for Foyle Martina Anderson said that the PSNI didn’t confirm that the graffiti threats to port staff was from loyalists.

“The Protocol is being targeted,” Anderson said. “These threats need to be removed, if people are taking car registration numbers, people need to be arrested.”

Emma Sheerin, MLA for mid-Ulster, said that political unionists needed to show leadership amid these threats.

“There is no threat to their identity or to where they call home,” she said.

McGrath said: “If some politicians constantly [insert] culture into those issues, then we live in a very dangerous territory. Because once you start to threaten a person’s culture or identity, then they will react in a particular way.”

“It’s when we get everything tangled that we get ourselves tied in knots and confused.”

With reporting from the Press Association.