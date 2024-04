CONVICTED DRUG DEALER Tony Felloni has died aged 81.

Felloni, who is originally from Lower Dominick Street in Dublin, rose to prominence during the 1980s as one of the country’s largest heroin traffickers, getting the nickname ‘King Scum’.

After serving four years in jail in England, he returned to Dublin, where he was imprisoned again from 1986 until receiving parole in 1993.

Three years later, he was given a 20-year sentence, again on drug dealing offences, but served 15.

Advertisement

It emerged during the trial that he had gotten his children involved in the drugs trade too, with some of them becoming heroine users, like Felloni was himself.

He has kept a low profile since his release from prison in 2011. He died suddenly in a Dublin hospital yesterday.

Felloni came from an Italian immigrant family. He was involved in blackmail and robberies before his crimes escalated to drug trading.

He had six children with his wife Anne-Marie Flynn, who he divorced, and another two children with another woman.

With reporting by Eimer McAuley