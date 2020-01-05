This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 5 January, 2020
Notre Dame 'not saved yet' and still in a 'state of peril' following devastating fire

A blaze in April last year destroyed the roof and toppled the spire of the medieval cathedral.

By Press Association Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 3:02 PM
Notre Dame cathedral was badly damaged in a fire last April
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

THE FRENCH GENERAL overseeing the reconstruction of the fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral has said the Paris landmark has not been saved yet because there is still a risk that its vaulted ceilings might collapse.

General Jean-Louis Georgelin told French broadcaster CNews on Sunday that “the cathedral is still in a state of peril” after last year’s fire.

The blaze destroyed its roof and toppled its 300ft, 750-tonne spire as the cathedral was undergoing renovations.

“Notre Dame is not saved because … there is an extremely important step ahead, which is to remove the scaffolding that had been built around the spire,” he said.

The rector of Notre Dame, Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, said last month that the cathedral is still so fragile there’s a “50% chance” the structure might not be saved because the scaffolding may fall on to the vaulted ceilings.

A former chief of staff of France’s armed forces, Georgelin was named by French president Emmanuel Macron to lead the reconstruction effort for Notre Dame.

He said the actual condition of the cathedral’s vaults is not fully known, which means he could not guarantee that “it won’t fall apart”.

“To make sure, we need to inspect them, to remove the rubble that is still on them, it’s a very difficult work that we have started,” he said.

He also noted the fire released tonnes of toxic lead dust into the nearby air and ground, which needs to be cleaned up, a requirement that is slowing down the work.

But Georgelin said “reassuring” observations have been made by experts on the 12th-century cathedral since the 15 April blaze.

He said they feel “quite confident” in the path they have chosen.

The scaffolding on Notre Dame should be removed by mid-2020 and the restoration work should start next year, he said.

Macron has said he wants the 12th-century cathedral rebuilt by 2024, when Paris will host the Summer Olympics but experts say that time frame is not realistic.

Georgelin said no decision has been made yet about how the spire and the roof should be rebuilt and whether the frame for those should be in wood, metal or concrete.

The reconstruction of Notre Dame, where the first stone was laid in 1163, has prompted widespread debate across France, with differing views over whether it should involve new technologies and designs.

Macron has announced an international architects’ competition for the reconstruction of the spire, which was not part of the original cathedral.

Georgelin said the competition will take place later this year but he did not rule out having the new spire built exactly like the old one.

“Only after that (competition), when the choice has been made, we will be able to rebuild the spire,” he said.

Press Association

