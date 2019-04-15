A 'terrible catastrophe': The world reacts to the burning of Notre Dame

Source: AP/PA Images

REACTION HAS POURED in from around the world following the devastating fire at Notre Dame cathedral this evening.

The iconic building was undergoing renovations to a tune of €6 million when a fire broke out shortly after 7pm local time.

Many took to social media to express their sadness as events unfolded with figures including President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Theresa May speaking of the “terrible” situation.

“As president of Ireland, I would like to express the feelings of solidarity of the Irish people with the people of France, at the catastrophic damage to one of the most iconic buildings in Europe,” Higgins said.

“A building which the people of Paris have shared with millions from all over the world, as part of a shared global cultural heritage.

“The Notre Dame Cathedral has suffered many instances of catastrophic damage over the centuries, and it is my hope that it will survive this latest terrible catastrophe,” he added.

Varadkar expressed his sadness at the thought of Parisiens “watching history burning”.

Terrible to see #NotreDame ablaze tonight. Such an iconic cultural landmark. Devastating for the people of Paris who are watching history burning. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 15, 2019

May took took to Twitter to say: “My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame cathedral.”

My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame cathedral. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 15, 2019

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London also took to Twitter: “Heartbreaking scenes of Notre Dame cathedral in flames. London stands in sorrow with Paris today, and in friendship always.”

Heartbreaking scenes of Notre Dame cathedral in flames.



London stands in sorrow with Paris today, and in friendship always. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/jc6z0Oc2P3 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 15, 2019

Ireland’s own foreign minister and Tánaiste, Simon Coveney commented saying “such shocking and sad images from #Paris”.

Hillary Clinton said her “heart goes out to Paris” adding she “wished France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild”.

My heart goes out to Paris. Notre Dame is a symbol of our ability as human beings to unite for a higher purpose—to build breathtaking spaces for worship that no one person could have built on their own. I wish France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 15, 2019

France’s own president Emanuel Macron arrived at the scene of the fire shortly after the blaze broke out.

On twitter, he tweeted: “Our Lady of Paris is in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thoughts for all Catholics and for all the French, like all out countrymen, I’m sad tonight to see this part of us burn.”

Notre-Dame de Paris en proie aux flammes. Émotion de toute une nation. Pensée pour tous les catholiques et pour tous les Français. Comme tous nos compatriotes, je suis triste ce soir de voir brûler cette part de nous. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019

Onlookers watched as the building remained engulfed in flames, with parts of the roof – including the iconic spire of the cathedral – collapsing before darkness began to fall on Paris.

Others, who had gathered a short distance from the flames, began to sing a version of Ave Maria while firefighters continued efforts to bring the fire under control.

Work first began on Notre Dame in 1163 with the original structure finally completed nearly 200 years later in 1345.

In a message, the Archbishop of Paris said: “the firefighters are still fighting to save the towers of Notre-Dame de Paris [...] If you wish, you can ring the bells of your church to invite prayer.”