Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Children and pregnant women near Notre-Dame asked to test levels of lead in their blood

The tests are being recommended ‘as a precaution’ after the fire caused lead to seep into the air.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 5:31 PM
6,022 Views 3 Comments
A statue is removed from Notre-Dame de Paris after April's fire.
Image: PA Images
A statue is removed from Notre-Dame de Paris after April's fire.
Image: PA Images

PARIS HEALTH AUTHORITIES have urged children and pregnant women living around Notre-Dame cathedral to have the levels of lead in their blood checked amid concerns over the impact of the fire.

The appeal comes after a child living on the Ile de la Cite island in central Paris where Notre-Dame stands was found to have high levels of lead in a blood test.

Some of the hundreds of tonnes of lead in the spire and the roof melted in the extreme heat from the spectacular blaze.

An investigation has been launched to check if the causes of the child’s high lead levels could be other than the 15 April fire, the Paris regional health authority said in a statement late last night.

The child showed a level above the regulatory limit level of 50 microgrammes per litre of blood.

The authority said that “as a precaution” it was asking families with children aged under seven and pregnant women living on the Ile de la Cite to “consult their GP so they can be prescribed a blood test for lead levels”.

Authorities acknowledge that the Notre-Dame fire caused lead to seep into the air and ground around the cathedral.

They say there is no general risk to the public but certain areas have been closed off while people with apartments close to the cathedral are being given specific advice on how to clean up.

Paris remains shaken by the consequences of the damage to one of the city’s best known and loved edifices.

The architect in charge of the restoration has insisted that an identical spire should be rebuilt, after President Emmanuel Macron mooted an “inventive” reconstruction.

The spire — designed by the celebrated 19th-century French architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc — collapsed as fire ravaged the cathedral.

“I think we don’t just have to rebuild a spire, we have to rebuild it in an identical way,” Philippe Villeneuve, a senior French architect specialised in charge of restoration at Notre-Dame.

The government has announced an architectural competition for the spire with options to have a new one built, an identical restoration or no spire at all.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

