Nottingham killer who stabbed student from Irish family to death to be sentenced today

A MAN WHO stabbed three people to death in Nottingham last summer, including the 19-year-old daughter of an Irish woman, is due to be sentenced in court today.

The court has heard that Valdo Calocane (32) was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time that he fatally stabbed students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber (both 19) and Ian Coates (65).

All three victims were pedestrians on Nottingham city’s streets in the early hours of 13 June, 2023.

Calocane is to be sentenced on three counts of manslaughter in relation to the fatal stabbings, and three counts of attempted murder in relation to his targeting of other pedestrian’s on that same night.

Grace and Barnaby were friends out walking together on the night of 13 June. Calocane attacked Barnaby initially, and Grace tried to intervene and fight off the attacker.

Barnaby Webber (19).

She suffered stab wounds to her chest and abdomen and defensive stab wounds to her hands and arms.

Ian Coates was a school caretaker who was also attacked by Calocane that night. The attacker stabbed Ian, and stole his van, and then crashed it into three people.

Advertisement

Grace’s mother, Sinead, who is from Ireland, spoke in court of her daughter’s “heroism” in the face of the attack, in comparison to the “cowardice of the defendant”.

She said that she is proud of the person her daughter was.

“She always stood up for her friends and she paid the ultimate price with her life. I remain immensely proud of her bravery,” she said.

In the course of the trial the court has heard about how Calocane was previously wanted for the assault of an officer, and about how he was wanted for the offence by the time of the 13 June attacks.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin told the court that “more” should have been done to arrest the man, although he speculated that given the prevailing circumstances, he’s unsure that an arrest would have resulted in a custodial sentence.

He said that an arrest might have resulted in a referral to mental health services, but added that Calocane had not engaged with mental health supports offered to him in the past.

Grace’s father Dr Sanjoy Kumar has spoken about the “gaps” in what did and didn’t “get done” in relation to Calocane’s mental health history.

However, Dr Kumar also accused the killer of “deceiving” psychiatrists, and called for him to be removed from society “forever”.

- Additional reporting from Press Association.