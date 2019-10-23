Workers at big pharma firm Novartis in Cork being told of job losses

Novartis has a history in Ireland going back to the 1950s.

STAFF AT PHARMACEUTICAL firm Novartis in Cork are being informed about the extent of job losses at the plant.

The news is currently being delivered to staff at a meeting at the manufacturing plant in Ringaskiddy this morning.

The Irish Examiner reports that all staff regardless of what shift they were working were told to attend.

The company is the one of the top 10 pharmaceutical firms in the world with sales last year of $51.9 billion.

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry made reference to Novartis’ value this morning and said stuff “must not be thrown under the bus”.

My thoughts are with the Novartis workers and their families right now as the mass meeting in the Ringaskiddy plant begins. These are the people who made Novartis into a company with a market capitalization of more than $200Bn and they must not be thrown under the bus. #Novartis — Mick Barry TD (@MickBarryTD) October 23, 2019 Source: Mick Barry TD /Twitter

Novartis currently employs 1,600 in Ireland across two locations, the Ringaskiddy factory and a business services office in Booterstown in Dublin.

It is not believed that jobs at the Dublin office are at risk.

The job losses come on the back of news that Shannon-based tech firm Molex announced yesterday that it will cease operations in Ireland by next year meaning the loss of up to 500 job losses.