Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Workers at big pharma firm Novartis in Cork being told of job losses

One of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical firms, Novartis employs 1,600 people in Ireland.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 8:30 AM
45 minutes ago 6,421 Views 4 Comments
Novartis has a history in Ireland going back to the 1950s.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

STAFF AT PHARMACEUTICAL firm Novartis in Cork are being informed about the extent of job losses at the plant. 

The news is currently being delivered to staff at a meeting at the manufacturing plant in Ringaskiddy this morning. 

The Irish Examiner reports that all staff regardless of what shift they were working were told to attend. 

The company is the one of the top 10 pharmaceutical firms in the world with sales last year of $51.9 billion

Cork North Central TD Mick Barry made reference to Novartis’ value this morning and said stuff “must not be thrown under the bus”.

Novartis currently employs 1,600 in Ireland across two locations, the Ringaskiddy factory and a business services office in Booterstown in Dublin.

It is not believed that jobs at the Dublin office are at risk. 

The job losses come on the back of news that Shannon-based tech firm Molex announced yesterday that it will cease operations in Ireland by next year meaning the loss of up to 500 job losses.

Rónán Duffy
