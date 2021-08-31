#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 31 August 2021
NPHET to be 'significantly scaled back' from late October as restrictions end

NPHET and its sub-groups will move out of the ‘emergency phase’ of the pandemic.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 5:07 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is to be scaled back significantly after 22 October. 

Government and public health sources have indicated that NPHET and its sub-groups will move out of the ‘emergency phase’ of the pandemic in a planned move lead by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. 

It comes as Government prepares to announce an end to remaining Covid-19 restrictions with Cabinet signing off on the plan this afternoon. 

Public health experts will still be available to advise Government but it is expected a smaller team lead by the Department of Health will be put in place and that NPHET will move to a surveillance function as the emergency phase ends. 

Some members of NPHET will revert to their original posts and duties with press briefings no longer taking place after October. 

As NPHET unwinds and steps into the background for the first time in over 500 days, there are said to be some concerns in Government as to the extent in which public commentary or appearances from members might undermine the planned roadmap or cause confusion or concern among the public.

Up until now, NPHET members had held weekly briefings with the media and regularly appear on TV and radio programmes to explain their advice to government.

However, it’s understood the various NPHET members are set to be making fewer public appearances in the coming months as ministers manage the next phase of exiting the crisis.

The team has lead the response to the pandemic in Ireland since early 2020 and has been called on throughout the Covid-19 emergency to provide public health advice to Government.

-  with reporting by Christina Finn

Cónal Thomas
