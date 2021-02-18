#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 47 deaths and 901 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by NPHET this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 18 Feb 2021, 5:51 PM
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
A FURTHER 901 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 47 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

44 of these deaths happened in February, two happened in January and one in December. 

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,082, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 212,647.

Of the cases notified today:

473 are men and 422 are women
65% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 36 years old
437 cases are in Dublin, 49 are in Limerick, 43 are in Galway, 39 are in Kildare, 32 are in Meath and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 771 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. There have been 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 15 February, 280,581 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 182,193 people have received their first dose and 98,388 people have received their second dose.

