Coronavirus: 14 deaths and 359 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 359 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further 14 people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died. Three of the deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and one in November.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,333, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 220,630.

Of the cases notified today:

157 are men / 193 are female

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

159 in Dublin, 25 in Westmeath, 21 in Louth, 21 in Galway, 19 in Meath and the remaining 114 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Source: Department of Health

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy Chief Medical Officer said: “While the low number of cases reported today may be attributable to a weekend effect, it is nevertheless very welcome and represents the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since mid-December.

“While we continue to make good progress in Ireland, globally in the past week, the number of cases of Covid-19 has increased for the first time in 7 weeks.

“We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here. Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last 2 months”