NPHET defends guidance on mask-wearing for children, saying proposal is in line with advice

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has defended guidance requiring children aged nine and over to wear face masks in indoor settings, insisting that the proposal is in line with advice from the State’s health watchdog.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan recommended the measure to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week, citing advice from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) and the level of Covid-19 infection among children aged 5 to 12.

The health watchdog, which occasionally advises NPHET on certain measures, met in August to discuss whether the minimum age for the wearing of face masks should be reduced.

However, Hiqa’s advice to NPHET in September said that “there should be no reduction in the minimum age for requirements… with respect to mask use in the community”.

“The potential benefits of a requirement or recommendation for children to wear face masks must outweigh concerns regarding potential harms associated with face mask use,” its report said.

The watchdog added that its advice should be “kept under review” and be informed by national and international data, and that existing Covid-19 measures – including those relating to in-school and after-school interactions – should be encouraged.

But speaking at a NPHET media briefing today, Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn defended the new guidance.

He said that HIQA had issued “a clear message” in its guidance that it should be kept under review by NPHET and revisited at a later date.

“The particular point they made, I suppose, was that if the epidemiological situation was to change significantly, that would need to be looked at again and ultimately dealt with,” Glynn said.

“So all of the scientific evidence and the background evidence is largely there from October and September. It changed very substantially between then and now.”

This morning, Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, said that the mask recommendation for children followed advice from experts that it would curtail the spread of the virus.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, the minister said that mask-wearing at second level has been a success.

“This is an expert public health recommendation, it is for the benefit of all children in our schools from third class up,” she said.

“There has been extraordinary buy-in from students in our schools, and from parents and guardians, and from school communities as regards all of the public health measures that are required in our schools.

“And we have always, in the education sector, followed the recommendation of public health,” she said.

The Minister said that she accepted that some children may struggle with wearing masks.

“I recognise that there may well be issues of exception, where there may be difficultly for a child in terms of wearing a mask.

A child with complex needs, for example, or if a child has any difficulty with breathing or other relevant medical conditions, there will be exemptions and they will be very clear exemptions in that respect.

“But I also want to say that this operates at second level, it has operated seamlessly at second level.

“And again there has been extraordinary buy-in from all concerned”.

Contains reporting from Lauren Boland.