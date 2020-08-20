This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
NPHET to meet today to discuss restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

The measures announced by government for these counties are due to expire this weekend.

By Sean Murray Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 7:32 AM
32 minutes ago 4,088 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5180815
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn chairs NPHET.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn chairs NPHET.
Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn chairs NPHET.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet today to discuss the restrictions placed on Kildare, Laois and Offaly, and if they should be lifted.

On Friday 7 August, the government announced the fresh restrictions for the three counties amidst a spike in Covid-19 cases linked to outbreaks in meat processing plants and Direct Provision centres.

Under these restrictions, residents in these counties have been asked not to travel outside their county, only undertake essential travel and pubs and restaurants were told to shut. 

When announced, the government said these measures would last until midnight on Sunday 23 August.

It is expected NPHET will discuss the latest developments in these counties regarding Covid-19 and convey its recommendations to the government on the next steps. 

Last night, a further 54 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland bringing the total to 27,547. Already this month, there have been more new confirmed cases than in June and July combined. 

The situation in hospitals, however, has remained relatively stable.

At 8pm last night, there were 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland.

There were 12 Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in a critical care unit yesterday evening, while six people were on ventilators.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

