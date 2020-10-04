#Open journalism No news is bad news

NPHET convenes amid growing concern over rise in cases

614 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland yesterday, the highest daily total since April.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 5:56 PM
Image: Sam Boal
THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency team met this evening to discuss the current situation facing Ireland, as cases of Covid-19 continue to rise. 

There is considerable speculation that other counties will need additional restrictions, as health officials painted a bleak picture of the challenge facing Ireland. 

Speaking to the TheJournal.ie, the Department of Health said that the department “can confirm that NPHET met today, chaired by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan”.

Yesterday, the Department of Health confirmed 614 new cases of the virus here.

Public health officials have urged people to reduce the number of contacts they have each week in a bid to suppress the virus. 

Dr Tony Holohan has returned as Chief Medical Officer after a period of temporary leave. He chaired the NPHET meeting this evening. 

With cases rising across the country, there are questions over whether more counties will join Dublin and Donegal at Level 3.

Dominic McGrath
