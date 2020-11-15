#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 15 November 2020
Advertisement

National Transport Agency launches campaign to encourage respect of staff during pandemic

The campaign begins today.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 12:24 PM
46 minutes ago 2,522 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5267616
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Agency (NTA) today launched a campaign to encourage customers to show respect for public transport drivers, staff and taxi drivers during the pandemic.

The two-week national campaign will go live across national and regional radio, digital and social media channels as well as on-board public transport vehicles and at stations across the Transport for Ireland (TFI) public transport network.

The campaign is being supported by the NTA in partnership with Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Iarnród Éireann, TFI Local Link, Luas and Go-Ahead Ireland.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said that the drivers and other staff have carried out a “vital” job during the Covic crisis by enabling essential staff to get to work. 

She said: “All of those providing essential services deserve our respect. So please remember to be polite and kind on your travels in the run-up to Christmas. Respect goes a long way, and we can all play our part in creating a more positive environment for public transport workers.” 

Dublin Bus Chief Executive Ray Coyne added: “2020 has been a year like no other. Keeping our services running is supporting thousands of others across society in doing their vital frontline jobs”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Transport for Ireland/YouTube

Coyne’s words were echoed by Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade who urged the public to keep their patience. He said: “Our customers overwhelmingly are courteous and supportive, but we would remind all who use our services to show respect at all times to those who ensure our essential public service is provided.”

Seamus Egan, MD of Transdev, added: “Luas staff have made an enormous contribution in responding to the challenges of Covid-19. It is only right that they be treated with respect in their workplace. As the campaign message states – ‘where would we be without them’.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie