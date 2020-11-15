National Transport Agency launches campaign to encourage respect of staff during pandemic

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Agency (NTA) today launched a campaign to encourage customers to show respect for public transport drivers, staff and taxi drivers during the pandemic.

The two-week national campaign will go live across national and regional radio, digital and social media channels as well as on-board public transport vehicles and at stations across the Transport for Ireland (TFI) public transport network.

The campaign is being supported by the NTA in partnership with Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Iarnród Éireann, TFI Local Link, Luas and Go-Ahead Ireland.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA said that the drivers and other staff have carried out a “vital” job during the Covic crisis by enabling essential staff to get to work.

She said: “All of those providing essential services deserve our respect. So please remember to be polite and kind on your travels in the run-up to Christmas. Respect goes a long way, and we can all play our part in creating a more positive environment for public transport workers.”

Dublin Bus Chief Executive Ray Coyne added: “2020 has been a year like no other. Keeping our services running is supporting thousands of others across society in doing their vital frontline jobs”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Coyne’s words were echoed by Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade who urged the public to keep their patience. He said: “Our customers overwhelmingly are courteous and supportive, but we would remind all who use our services to show respect at all times to those who ensure our essential public service is provided.”

Seamus Egan, MD of Transdev, added: “Luas staff have made an enormous contribution in responding to the challenges of Covid-19. It is only right that they be treated with respect in their workplace. As the campaign message states – ‘where would we be without them’.”