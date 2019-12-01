This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monthly and annual travel fares rise today... but more changes to cash and Leap tickets set for April

NTA CEO Anne Graham said that overall fare revenue will increase by “less than 2%”.

By Sean Murray Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,155 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4911250
File photo. Monthly and annual Dublin Bus fares rise from today.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Monthly and annual Dublin Bus fares rise from today.
File photo. Monthly and annual Dublin Bus fares rise from today.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

CHANGES TO MONTHLY and annual travel fares take effect today, with further rises for cash and Leap fares potentially coming early next year. 

Details of changes to cash and Leap fares are now set to be published in March 2020 and take effect in April.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said that one of the factors determining the fare changes now was the “move to a simplified fare structure in Dublin” as envisaged under the BusConnects plan.

This structured fare will mean people can switch between different modes of transport – rail, bus, Luas etc – “without a financial penalty”. 

The NTA said it is likely that monthly and annual fares in the Dublin area will over time become consistent, regardless of operator.

Here’s a breakdown of the changes taking effect today:

  • Rail-only annual and monthly tickets for the Short Hop Zone are unchanged at €1,450 and €145.
  • Dublin Bus and G0-Ahead Ireland bus-only tickets will increase from €1,400 to €1,450 for the annual ticket, and €140 to €145 for the monthly ticket.
  • Luas-only tickets are increasing by 7.4% to €1,300 for an annual ticket and €130 for a monthly ticket.
  • Tickets covering Luas/Dublin Bus/Irish Rail for the Short Hop Zone will decrease 4.9% from €205 to €195 for monthly tickets and from €2,050 to €1950 for an annual ticket. 
  • Bus Éireann tickets in eastern commuter areas are falling 4%. This covers towns such as Ashbourne, Kilcock and Celbridge and their fares will fall from €1,548 to €1,480.
  • Passengers in Drogheda, Trim, Newbridge, and Baltinglass will see their annual fare drop from €2,448 to €2,340.

Related Reads

20.11.19 Plans progress to replace Leap cards with cashless payments by 2027
26.10.19 Explainer: Here's what the revised BusConnects plan would mean for your bus route
22.10.19 Bus Connects redesign: New routes towards Howth and direct into city centre

The NTA said fares were also dropping in regional cities, such as Limerick, Galway and Cork. 

It said that waiting until next year to determine cash and Leap fares will mean the NTA has “greater clarity” on how much funding will be available and required for subsidised public transport in the coming year. 

NTA CEO Anne Graham said: “The NTA will continue to work to make fares as simple and consistent as possible.

Overall fare revenue will increase by less than 2%, which is in line with inflation, so this is certainly not a revenue-generating exercise.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie