NTA expected to confirm planned Metrolink will terminate at Charlemont stop

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority is expected to confirm later today that the Metrolink project will not continue south of the Charlemont Luas stop in Dublin.

The move had been widely expected. It was reported last month that the route, which had been due to run to Sandyford in the south of the county, would terminate at the south city stop due to planned disruption of the Luas Green Line lasting four years.

The proposed route. Source: NTA

Minister for Transport Shane Ross, speaking in the Dáil last month, refused to confirm whether the southside part of the project will be abandoned but said that he “wouldn’t tolerate” continued disruption to the Luas Green Line.

The mostly underground route, due to connect Dublin Airport to the city centre and on to Sandyford for the first time, will still run from Swords via the airport to the city centre but it’s now expected to be announced it will to stop at Charlemont, just to the south of the Ranelagh stop.

The line, due to open in 2027, was to include the construction of a new underground track from Swords to Charlemont while the contentious upgraded section of the Luas line would have remained overground.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) are due to announce the preferred route for the project at a press conference this afternoon following the public consultation process and sources say the revised plan will be confirmed at the event.