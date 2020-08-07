This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

National Transport Authority pilots new mobile ticketing app

The trial is part of wider plans by the NTA to modernise and link ticketing systems across the networks.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 7 Aug 2020, 6:15 AM
7 minutes ago 194 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5169192
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has recently launched a pilot version of its mobile ticketing app for a small-scale trial which, if successful, will be rolled out across the country.

The pilot is part of the authority’s wider plans to modernise and link the ticketing system across all networks.

Last year the NTA awarded a contract worth €3.6 million for the development of a new mobile ticketing app that allows commuters to purchase and display their tickets on their phone. The tickets available for sale through the app are likely to include “multi-operator and multi-modal tickets”.

The NTA also said last year that it was progressing plans to introduce an Account Based Ticketing system across the entire network.

This would allow passengers to pay for their journey through their mobile phones, bank cards or official ID card or passport, removing the need to carry a special card, such as a Leap card, for commuting.

In response to a recent parliamentary question from Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy, chief executive of the NTA Anne Graham said work on preparation for the “Next Generation Ticketing programme” is well advanced.

“The work comprises a series of projects to modernise the ticketing experience across the country and will be the next evolution of the current Leap integrated ticketing system,” she said.

Graham said as well as the option of using a smartphone or bank card, payment methods will be “smarter” with a greater choice of pre-paid and post-payment options and a system whereby the best fare for customers can be automatically charged. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Better mobile apps and near real-time information on payments will be available,” she said. “In addition, the systems will cater for services not covered by Leap Card currently, such as inter-city rail services where customers typically book and pay online for their ticket.”

Graham said a pilot version of the NTA’s mobile ticketing app, for which the contract was awarded last year, has recently commenced with a limited trial on Bus Éireann route 133 between Wicklow and Dublin. 

“Subject to trial, this mobile ticketing app will be gradually rolled out to other Bus Éireann bus services as well as being extended to other operators across the country.”

Graham said it is not possible to give a timeframe for the delivery of the wider programme until the NTA receives approvals under the public spending code. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie