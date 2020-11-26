Rail line to Navan and Metro to south Dublin to be assessed as NTA asks for public views on transport strategy

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) is asking members of the public to provide their views in a statutory review on the Greater Dublin Area Transport Strategy.

Included as part of its review will be assessments on a number of potential future transport projects, such as a Metro to Terenure-Rathfarnham-Knocklyon, a Metro to UCD-Sandyford and the assessment of a rail line to Navan.

Major projects under the strategy also include the Luas Cross City, Metrolink, the Dart+ programme and BusConnects.

The strategy was first adopted by the government in 2016, but the NTA is now seeking views on what people’s priorities are for the transport strategy into the future and has today published a paper on what issues should be addressed.

Acknowledging that we’re living in “uncertain times”, the NTA said there’s a chance now to strengthen the strategy so that it will be fit for purpose well into the future.

“We need to ensure that the policies and proposals we bring forward are the ones that are the most relevant and focused on transforming people’s quality of life by making it easier for people to get around,” it said.

It pinpointed three items it needed to particularly consider, including adapting to post-Covid life in the greater Dublin area, delivering a sustainable transport network that meets climate change requirements, and the potential for future transport options such as electric bikes and e-scooters.

By law, the NTA is required to review its strategy every six years. It said by starting the review now, it could get all the feedback, data and information from the public and stakeholders to complete the review by early 2022.

It hopes to provide a revised draft strategy review by mid-2021. Ahead of that, it will review a number of studies including an assessment of a Metro to Terenure-Rathfarnham-Knocklyon, a Metro to UCD-Sandyford and the assessment of a rail line to Navan.

In looking at its progress to-date, the NTA said that tens of millions of euro had been invested in walking and cycling projects, such as the cycleway along the seafront in Clontarf and the off-road pedestrian/cycling route between Baldoyle and Portmarnock.

It also pointed to an additional 180 buses in the Dublin bus network, investment in real time passenger information and the landmark project BusConnects which has begun its work, along with rail improvements.

Looking ahead the NTA listed a number of future projects in the pipeline, including Metrolink, Dart West and the BusConnects new services network. All of these are due to begin work or start planning next year.

Members of the public can give their views on the strategy by completing an online feedback form at www.nationaltransport.ie.

NTA CEO Anne Graham said: “We now need people’s help. We want to hear people’s views on what should be considered in the preparation of the new Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area.

“We’re asking people to read our discussion document and then go to the website and respond to questions in the feedback form. This will help us shape our approach so that the revised Strategy we publish next year, reflects the views of the public.

“Next year, we will publish a draft of our revised Strategy. That will include specifics on all our proposals for the region, investment plans, projections, transport modelling etc.

“At that stage we will be inviting members of the public to consider the draft plan in detail; assess it in terms of future transport needs at regional, local and even household level; and provide us with feedback on what we are putting forward.”