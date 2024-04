THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that it is to divest Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) shareholdings of €2.95 million from six Israeli companies linked to activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said he had been advised of the decision by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) this morning.

The divestment relates to shareholdings in six companies: Bank Hapoalim BM; Bank Leumi-le Israel BM; Israel Discount Bank; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd; First International Bank and Rami Levi CN Stores.

“ISIF has determined that the risk profile of these investments is no longer within its investment parameters and that the commercial objectives of these investments can be achieved via other investments,” McGrath said.

“The decision will be implemented as soon as possible over the coming weeks.”

McGrath said ISIF will keep the alignment of relevant investments within its investment parameters and commercial objectives under review.

“While recognising the independence of ISIF in the management of the investment portfolio, I believe this is the correct investment decision in respect of the assets it manages on behalf of the State.”

It comes after McGrath said last November he would bring a proposal to government on how to deal with the €4.2 million of Irish taxpayers money that is invested in companies operating in illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine.

The minister said he had written to the CEO of the NTMA and to the chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee to seek their views.

A Sinn Féin Bill is currently seeking to impose “prohibitions and restrictions” on the NTMA in dealings with any entities that appear on a UN Database of companies operating in illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

The database was mandated by the U.N. Human Rights Council in 2016.

It aims to ensure transparency around business activities in the West Bank and to prompt companies to rethink their activities in the occupied territories.

The ISIF, which is managed and controlled by the NTMA, currently has direct investments in 11 companies on the UN database, totalling around €4.2 million.

The Illegal Israeli Settlements Divestment Bill 2023 would require that the NTMA ensure that assets are not invested in companies on this UN database and that where it becomes aware of such an undertaking, to divest the assets of the fund from these investments.

The Department of Finance had raised concerns about adopting the Bill as recently as two weeks ago, saying it would make Ireland an “international outlier”.

It is currently at second stage in the Dáil.