#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 30 September 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí don't need extra resources to cope with house parties, says justice minister

Helen McEntee was speaking following scenes of large gatherings in Galway.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 11:47 AM
7 minutes ago 808 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5218621
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee was asked about scenes in Galway.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee was asked about scenes in Galway.
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee was asked about scenes in Galway.
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ DON’T NEED extra resources to cope with house parties, the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said. 

McEntee said that she spoke to the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris about the issue last night. 

“I asked the question last night of the commissioner: Do you need more powers? The very clear answer was no.”

She also rejected suggestions that the army should be deployed to help police gatherings on streets and in homes. 

Gardaí, she said, were not stretched and were able to effectively stop gatherings and explain what the current Covid-19 rules are.

Photos and videos shared earlier this week showed a large number of people near the Spanish Arch in Galway, with groups also shown on Shop Street. The gatherings come following the return to college of thousands of students. 

Related Reads

29.09.20 College student: 'There's been no dancing on tables or shots at the bar'
29.09.20 Authorities agree to work together to discourage repeat of 'disturbing' Galway scenes

The images have sparked concern from the local council and NUI Galway. 

McEntee said that the gatherings weren’t “acceptable”, but said: ” I don’t think anyone went out to break the rules and break the law.”

Health officials have repeatedly warned young people to reduce their social contacts and not to have house parties. 

In response to the scenes in Galway, NUI Galway Students’ Union and other college students’ unions said that they would be appealing to students to follow public safety guidelines. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie