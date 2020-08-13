This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 August, 2020
'Black Lives Matter': NUIG contacts gardaí over video of racist incident on campus

In a statement this evening, NUIG said it had been in contact with gardaí.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 6:15 PM
57 minutes ago 8,184 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5175234
Image: Shutterstock/STLJB
Image: Shutterstock/STLJB

NUI GALWAY SAID it has contacted gardaí after a student was racially abused on campus. 

A video was shared on social media showing a man repeatedly calling the woman the N-word in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack. 

The woman is repeatedly told to “go back to her own country” despite telling her abuser that she was born and raised in Ireland. 

In a statement this evening, NUIG said it had been in contact with gardaí. 

A spokesperson said: “The University has contacted the Gardaí about reports of a racist incident on campus.  As a University of Sanctuary, where respect and openness are our core values, we find any incidence of racism abhorrent.  Black Lives Matter.”

Gardaí confirmed they were aware of the incident and said they were “currently carrying out enquiries”.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

