Number of bus journeys in Dublin and outside capital continue to exceed pre-pandemic figures

THE NUMBER OF bus journeys in Dublin and outside the capital continue to exceed pre-pandemic figures, according to new data from the CSO.

The data shows that there was an increase of 10% in the number of bus journeys in Dublin during a period in September 2023 when compared with the same week in 2019.

The number of bus journeys outside of Dublin for the last week in September exceeded 2019 figures by 17%.

It was reported last week that people under the age of 26 will now be eligible for reduced public transport fares under new measures announced as part of Budget 2024.

Previously, the Young Adult Leap Card was only available for people up to the age of 23. The card entitles young people to 50% off public transport fees.

This has now been extended to 23- and 24-year-olds.

As well as this, a 20% reduction in public transport fares – first announced in June 2022, and extended in last year’s Budget – will be further extended until the end of next year.

However, no further cuts to fares have been announced.

The CSO data also shows that there were 6,882 new private cars and 4,232 used (imported) private cars licensed in September 2023.

Compared with September 2022, there was a decrease of 9% for new private cars and a decline of 3% for used private cars.

There were nine fatalities on Irish roads in September 2023 compared with 10 in September 2022 and 11 in September 2021.