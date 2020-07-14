This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Over 10,000 charities now registered in Ireland, 8% with annual income more than €1m

The Charities Regulator described 2019 as its “busiest year to date”.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 11:32 AM
File image of a charity shop.
Image: Shutterstock/Vicky Waters
THERE ARE NOW more than 10,000 charities registered in Ireland, according to the Charities Regulator annual report

This number was surpassed in 2019 in what the regulator described as its “busiest year to date”. 

Helen Martin, chief executive of the regulator, said the impacts of Covid-19 on charities will be monitored continuously.

Martin added that guidance and information will be provided “to charities as they navigate this very difficult period.”. 

By the end of last year, there were 10,514 charities registered in Ireland. This is a 7% increase on 2018. 

875 charities reported an annual income of over €1 million, accounting for just over 8% of all registered charities. 

Just over half of all registered charities received an annual income of more than €100,000 while fewer than one-third received between €10,000 and €100,000.

There were also over 67,000 charity trustees on the public register at the end of last year, an increase of 10% from the year prior. 

These trustees include committee members and company directors of charities. 

More than half of all charities listed their purpose of existence as a benefit to the community. 30% listed advancement to education and 7% cited religion. 

Almost two-thirds of charities last year had fewer than 20 volunteers while 43% had no employees.  

649 concerns were raised with the regulator last year, nearly one-quarter of which related to the issue of bogus clothing collections. 

