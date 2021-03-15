#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 15 March 2021
Advertisement

Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 rises for second day running

A total of 355 people were in hospital with the virus as of 8pm last night.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 15 Mar 2021, 11:33 AM
34 minutes ago 5,303 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5381722
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE NUMBER OF patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in Ireland has increased for the second day running amid concerns about a rise in infection. 

A total of 355 people were in hospital with the virus as of 8pm last night. There are currently 86 people in ICU. 

On Sunday, there were 349 patients in hospital who have Covid-19.

Two weeks ago at the start of March, there were 540 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 117 in ICU.

It comes after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended that the administration of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine be temporarily deferred, pending the outcome of an investigation at EU level. 

The NIAC made its recommendation following a notification from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) on Saturday of a new safety alert regarding the vaccine. 

This alert came from the Norwegian Medicines Agency following reports of four new serious, rare blood clotting events, including some complicated by very low levels of platelets in the blood of younger adults after vaccination. 

In a statement yesterday morning, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “It has not been concluded that there is any link between the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca and these cases.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week yesterday, Dr Glynn said the EMA is due to meet again on Wednesday or Thursday to discuss data collected regarding the situation. 

With regards to the roll-out of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccine, HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry told the programme that the distribution of those will continue “without disruption”. 

Related Read

15.03.21 Donnelly hopes 30,000 due AstraZeneca vaccine will have appointment rescheduled 'very, very quickly'

The people affected by the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be healthcare workers and the category of people aged 16-69 who have high-risk conditions, category 4, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today. 

Donnelly said he hopes the 30,000 people due to receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab this week will have their vaccinations rescheduled in the next few weeks.

“However, acting on the precautionary principle, and pending receipt of further information, the NIAC has recommended the temporary deferral of the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca vaccination programme in Ireland.”

New figures from the HSE show that up to last Friday, 606,904 people had received a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – of these, 443,092 were first doses and 163,812 were second doses.

“Hopefully the 30,000 for this week will be rescheduled very, very quickly,” Donnelly said.

When asked if all of the 30,000 people will be vaccinated within the time left in March, he said: “I’d say pretty close, possibly, maybe there may be a bit of spill over into into April, but very, very quickly.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We should be able to reschedule then and in so doing not have to delay other people. So in other words, do the 30,000 at the same time as people who we were planning on doing in the coming weeks as well. 

Yesterday, public health officials confirmed 384 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland no further deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 226,358, while the death toll in Ireland is 4,534.

Dr Glynn said that by the end of this month, health officials will have a better idea about what the Covid-19 situation will be like in April and May.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie