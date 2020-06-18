This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 18 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First year-on-year decrease in sexual offences recorded since 2014

However, drug and fraud offences increased.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 1:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,237 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5126599

shutterstock_1402966169 (1) File photo Source: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

JUST OVER 3,100 sexual offences were recorded in Ireland in the year to the end of March 2020 – the first year-on-year decrease since 2014.

The number of sexual offences by An Garda Síochána fell by 4.6% (149) to 3,114 in the year to March, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

The number of crime incidents recorded in the category ‘controlled drug offences’ rose by 3,003 (+15.7%) to 22,166 in the year to Q1 2020, compared with the previous year.

The number of fraud, deception and related offences recorded increased by 14.9%, or 1,026 incidents over the year.

Screenshot 2020-06-18 at 13.47.52 Source: CSO

The number of homicide and related offences recorded in the year to the end of March was lower than for the previous year by 12. The CSO noted that “some care should be taken when interpreting this fall, as the more recent figure may rise as investigations into fatal road traffic collisions conclude”.

The combined number of incidents of murder and manslaughter fell by one over the year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The CSO said the travel and other restrictions introduced during March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic are “likely to impact on the number of crime incidents recorded at the end” of the first quarter of this year.

These statistics are categorised as ‘under reservation’ and may later be updated.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie