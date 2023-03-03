Staff at Co Monaghan Hotel vote to refer outstanding issues with employer to WRC

WORKERS EMPLOYED at Nuremore Hotel and Country Club in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan have voted to refer all their outstanding issues with their employer to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Last December, staff at the Nuremore Hotel & Country Club staged a sit-in protest due to wages allegedly not being paid on time.

Staff said the issue had been “going on for months and months” but hotel management said this was due to an issue outside of its control.

The hotel was acquired in February 2020 by the Kylin Prime Group, an investment firm founded by Chinese entrepreneur Kai Dai.

Dai also founded Huawen Foundation, a cash-for-visa firm which offered investors an opportunity to avail of Irish residency under a government scheme called the immigrant investment programme.

According to trade union Siptu, the hotel management said that it closed the hotel before Christmas for refurbishment purposes but no such work has commenced. Siptu also said employees have had no contact from their employer since 1 January.

At a Siptu general meeting of members on Wednesday, it was decided to a refer all outstanding issues to the WRC in a dispute related to the layoff process.

“In total, our members have been denied their employment rights under five pieces of workers’ rights legislation. These are the Payment of Wages Act, Organisation of Working Time Act, Employee Terms of Employment Act, the Redundancy Act and Minimum Notice Act,” Siptu organiser Claire O’Connor claimed.

O’Connor claimed the hotel owner, Kai Dai, has “not been contactable”.

“The first priority is to get Mr Dai to pay all outstanding monies owed to the workers. He must meet his responsibilities to these loyal employees,” she said.

In a statement to The Journal following December’s sit-in protest, management of the hotel said: “The Nuremore Hotel was acquired by the present owners in February 2020 just as the pandemic occurred.

“As a result of Covid restrictions, we postponed refurbishment works including to our bedrooms, the reception and lounge areas.

“These necessary works are now due to take place from January to March so that we are in a position to accommodate guests during the busy tourist season this spring and summer. Our Leisure Centre and Golf Course will, however, remain open during this time.

“Unfortunately the refurbishment will involve temporary lay-offs for employees in the affected areas, and we have been in discussions with those involved.”

However, staff and Sinn Féin TD from Monaghan Matt Carthy say no renovation works have taken place.

The Leisure Centre, which was due to remain open, has also closed.

In a statement issued by Siptu today, Nuremore Hotel worker Liga Kondrate said: “After many years working at the hotel, I never thought that I and my colleagues would end up being treated as we have been. That we would end up having to fight for our legal rights.

“It is shameful that none of the management or Mr Dai has attempted to communicate with us with the aim of resolving the current situation.”

The Nuremore Hotel has been approached for comment.