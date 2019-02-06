This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nurse pleads not guilty to raping and impregnating US woman in coma for over a decade

The woman (29), who has been in long-term care since the age of 3, gave birth to a baby boy in December.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 7:47 AM
19 minutes ago 2,433 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4479212
Nathan Sutherland, accused of raping and impregnating a patient at Hacienda HealthCare, in Maricopa County Superior Court.
Image: Tom Tingle via PA Images
Nathan Sutherland, accused of raping and impregnating a patient at Hacienda HealthCare, in Maricopa County Superior Court.
Nathan Sutherland, accused of raping and impregnating a patient at Hacienda HealthCare, in Maricopa County Superior Court.
Image: Tom Tingle via PA Images

A NURSE ACCUSED of raping and impregnating an incapacitated woman at a long-term care facility entered a not guilty plea yesterday at his first court appearance.

Shackled and wearing orange prison garb, Nathan Sutherland, 36, entered his plea through his attorney, David Gregan,  at a hearing at Maricopa County Superior Court that lasted only minutes.

“Mr Sutherland, just as you and I are, is entitled to due process of law,” Gregan told reporters after the hearing. 

“Mr Sutherland is entitled to constitutional protection just as you and I are. And, finally, Mr Sutherland, just as you and I are, is entitled to a full defence,” he added.

I intend to make sure he receives all these things.

Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse, was arrested last month after police launched an investigation into how the 29-year-old victim, who has not been identified, gave birth to a baby boy in December at a nursing care facility in Phoenix.

His DNA was matched to that of the baby, authorities said.

Sutherland’s attorney said after the arrest that there was “minimum evidence” against his client and that he intended to have a separate DNA test carried out.

Staff at the health care facility – Hacienda HealthCare – have said they did not know the female patient was pregnant until she gave birth on 29 December.

Authorities describe the woman in court documents as “not alert” and needing maximum care.

Sutherland, who had been working at the facility since 2012, was her primary nurse at the time of the assault. He was fired after his arrest and the victim was removed from Hacienda.

The baby is being cared for by the woman’s relatives who are members of the Apache tribe.

Sutherland, who is being held on $500,000 bail, is next scheduled to appear in court on 19 March. 

 - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		David Trimble is planning to take Theresa May's government to court over the backstop
    71,702  52
    2
    		Liam Neeson says he's 'not racist' after receiving backlash over controversial interview
    65,890  198
    3
    		Tyson Fury's Dublin and Cork gigs cancelled after threats of a 'repeat of the Regency'
    61,118  35
    Fora
    1
    		After a three-year absence, free public Wi-Fi is coming back to Dublin - but not the city centre
    1,041  0
    2
    		Dog-sitting app HouseMyDog is merging with a Spanish rival to take on the European market
    404  0
    3
    		Limerick port accuses its clients of trying to kill a floating data centre project 'at all costs'
    261  0
    The42
    1
    		Mourinho handed one-year jail sentence and €2m fine but will not serve time
    33,370  32
    2
    		Stunning strike from Carlow's Pádraig Amond inspires FA Cup giantkilling
    31,140  20
    3
    		Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    27,106  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I watched 'Abducted In Plain Sight' and I have some questions
    20,107  4
    2
    		Vogue Williams' post sparked a breastfeeding debate, but would you ever question a mother's decision?
    10,528  0
    3
    		Here is every single thing you should know if you're debating whether to get braces or Invisalign as an adult
    8,262  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin teen (14) accused of four violent robberies in one day
    Dublin teen (14) accused of four violent robberies in one day
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping a number of boys tells jury he has 'some senile dementia'
    HEALTH
    Opinion: Miscarriages are part of nature - so why is the subject still such a taboo?
    Opinion: Miscarriages are part of nature - so why is the subject still such a taboo?
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    GARDAí
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    Two men arrested after cash, cigarettes and phones stolen from businesses overnight
    People reminded to lock their cars after 35 robberies in Cork at weekend
    COURT
    Garda Keith Harrison secures High Court order to halt internal inquiry into alleged misconduct
    Garda Keith Harrison secures High Court order to halt internal inquiry into alleged misconduct
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie