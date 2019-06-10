This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 June, 2019
Nurse rearrested in connection with murder of babies at Cheshire hospital

The woman was first arrested in July last year.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 10 Jun 2019, 11:24 AM
A NURSE IN the UK has been rearrested by police over the deaths of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital in England. 

Chesire Constabulary first launched its investigation two years ago and arrested the woman last July in connection with the deaths – and also on suspicion of the attempted murder of six other babies. 

The woman was rearrested today in connection with the attempted murder of three other babies at the hospital, Detective Inspector Paul Hughes said in a statement. 

The woman is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries, he said. 

Last year, the hospital in Chester contacted the police after a clinical review found no “definitive explanation” for an unexpected increase in the number of baby deaths and collapses at the unit.

A review by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health found “no single cause” to explain the increase and highlighted “inadequate” staffing levels.

The hospital stopped providing care for babies born earlier than 32 weeks in July 2016. It looks after about 400 babies in its neonatal unit every year.

Since the investigation was launched two years ago, a dedicated team has been working on “this highly complex and very sensitive case,” Hughes said in a statement. 

“Parents of all the babies are continuing to be kept fully updated and are being supported throughout the process by specially trained officers,” Hughes said. 

“This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons 

