This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Student nurses could be fast-tracked to qualification to tackle Covid-19

A plan to ensure the early registration of nursing interns is being discussed.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 6:00 AM
12 hours ago 4,201 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5068233
Image: Shutterstock/David Herraez Calzada
Image: Shutterstock/David Herraez Calzada

HUNDREDS OF NURSING students could be placed on the nursing register early under plans being drawn up to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. 

One document, compiled by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) and seen by TheJournal.ie, suggests that nursing interns across the country could become registered nurses as soon as July – several weeks before planned registration dates. 

The document states that one proposal is to “advance the recognition of attainment of competence of the current 4th year student nurses and midwives for entry to the Register in July 2020 to support the COVID19 staffing issues of the HSE instead of the planned registration time in September/October”.

It stated that the NMBI, which manages the register of nurses and midwives, was “asked by the Department of Health and the HSE to explore the possibilities for adding student nurses and student midwives to the workforce at an early date to support the response to the national pandemic”.

Currently, there are 5,364 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, while 174 people have died from the virus. 

Any such proposal involving student nurses would need the backing of all colleges where nursing is taught before it could be agreed upon. 

If agreed, it would mean current nursing interns could complete their courses between eight and 10 weeks early. 

“Once final theoretical assessments are complete,” the document states, “and students have been assessed as clinically competent and meeting the required standards, students may be recommended for registration as a nurse or midwife with NMBI”.

“In the context of this emergency, colleges and Director of Nursing/Midwifery will advance the recognition of clinical assessments to enable students to be registered as nurses and midwives in July 2020,” it continues. 

In a statement, a spokesperson for the NMBI said that “the specifics of a proposal to support fourth year students are currently under consideration by the 13 Higher Educations Institutes and the HSE”.

Related Reads

06.04.20 There are now 99 clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes and residential settings around Ireland
06.04.20 Covid-19 community assessment hubs will stop system being 'overburdened'

“Our collective aim is to agree a mechanism that will not compromise competency. We hope to come to an agreement and provide agreed guidance to final year students shortly,” the spokesperson said. 

Some medical students in Ireland have graduated early to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, even as concerns grow about the level of protection provided to healthcare workers. 

A significant portion of all Covid-19 infections are healthcare workers, while the government and HSE has defended the provision of PPE to staff. 

Neither the Department of Health or the HSE responded to a request for comment in time for publication. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie