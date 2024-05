JUST OVER 90% of the nurses who responded to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation annual survey said that they are concerned that the safety of their patients is being compromised by staffing shortfalls.

The INMO’s work and wellbeing survey also found that 63% of nurses have considered leaving their jobs in the last month, with workplace stress being the major factor at play.

General Secretary of the union Phil Ní Sheaghdha has warned that without changes being made, there is a major risk that the number of nurses and midwives “willing to work” in Ireland will “collapse”.

More than half said that they feel under pressure to work more hours and shifts than their roster allows for, with 15% stating they worked more than 20 additional unpaid hours per month.

One in eight nurses who took the survey said that they have attended their GP due to workplace stress.

The President of the INMO Karen McGowan said that these results show that nurses and midwives are “struggling” in Ireland’s health service.

Advertisement

She said that health workers are still feeling the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Not only is this situation not sustainable, but it is painfully clear from these survey results that the Irish health service and its staff are not in a position to ensure another crisis.

“These services and the people working in them are hanging by a thread, and it’s frightening to think what would happen if they had to withstand another serious shock,” McGowan added.

The General Secretary of the union Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that there is clear data on the impact of unsafe staffing on patient outcomes

“Here we have clear figures saying nurses and midwives are extremely stressed, working unpaid hours, and leaving their jobs. The failure to act on very clear data is simply irresponsible,” she said.

Ní Sheaghdha added that health professionals have done all they can to improve Ireland’s health services, but it is up to the Government and the HSE to increase bed capacity and staffing quotas.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will address the INMO annual conference this week. The CEO of the HSE Bernard Gloster will not be attending, as it is understood he is unavailable.

Gloster made his first appearance at the event as CEO last year – where he had a generally warm reception from nurses and midwives, who hoped that the pressures on the HSE would lessen under his leadership.