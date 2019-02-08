This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Talks over nurses' strike end at Labour Court

Talks broke up this evening with no commitments for the nurses to call off the action.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 8 Feb 2019, 10:16 PM
22 minutes ago 2,387 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4485011
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TALKS AT THE Labour Court between representatives of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the government aimed at ending recent industrial action have concluded for the night.

Both sides are due to meet again tomorrow afternoon in efforts to resolve the situation, which has seen nurses out on the picket lines for three days already with more to come. 

Nurses are striking over pay and working conditions, which they say has led to a recruitment and retention crisis within the sector.

Striking nurses this week spoke about under-staffing on wards, nurses leaving the healthcare sector in large numbers and overworked nurses feeling under-appreciated. 

So far, however, the government has refused to countenance giving the nurses a raise outside of the terms of the public sector pay agreement agreed in 2017.

The nurses are not accepting of this and as of yet there seems to be no bridging the impasse. 

Talks broke up this evening with no commitments for the nurses to call off the action.

A rally scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Dublin is set to go ahead, as are the strike days next week.

Speaking to reporters this evening leaving the Labour Court, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that the talks had been exploratory in nature. 

“We have spent the day giving information from our side and from the management’s side and they’ve asked us to reconvene tomorrow at half three and we intend to do that,” she said. 

She said today was an “information sharing approach” to negotiations. 

“I think it’s exploring all of the issues that are of concern to us and obviously with the management side it’s the impact of those, so it was a very information sharing type approach and we have to come back tomorrow to see if we can make any progress,” she said.

She said she wasn’t going to discuss the “ins and outs” of the negotiations but that she was happy that her team had “clarified our position to the best of our ability”.

Strikes are scheduled next week for three dates and the rally beings tomorrow in Dublin city centre at 12.30pm.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Sky News poll shows Brexit has damaged UK's reputation for majority of Irish people
    70,000  111
    2
    		Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    62,100  67
    3
    		Poll: Should Simon Harris resign over the Children's Hospital cost overrun?
    57,628  150
    Fora
    1
    		As it plots an expansion, the Digital Hub has been ordered to pay up for sitting on vacant land
    391  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland back row Sean O'Brien to join London Irish after World Cup
    49,433  160
    2
    		'The parish was just completely raw and numb. To get back to the sanctuary of the GAA pitch was good.'
    30,942  1
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    22,018  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The nation is completely in love with Dan from Dublin after last night's First Dates Ireland
    20,610  0
    2
    		Everything you need to know about new Netflix show Russian Doll, according to the women who've watched
    5,164  2
    3
    		Justin Bieber said God 'blessed him' with Hailey Baldwin after a year of celibacy ... it's The Dredge
    5,114  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    Leader of so-called New IRA in Dublin given life sentence for murder of dissident republican
    GARDAí
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Victim of fatal Darndale shooting named as 39-year-old John Lawless
    Burnt-out car found after man shot dead in north Dublin housing estate
    Gardaí arrest two men suspected of involvement in bogus charity collections
    COURT
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    SHOOTING
    'A vicious and sickening attack': Man shot in Derry
    'A vicious and sickening attack': Man shot in Derry
    Three people arrested over murder of Michael Keogh in 2017 released without charge
    Evofit of suspected gunman who fatally shot man outside Belfast school released

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie