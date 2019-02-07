This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Day three of nurses' strike: INMO denies that pay increases would lead to public sector 'free-for-all'

Three more strikes are due to take place next Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 10:23 AM
1 hour ago 3,022 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4481208

Updated at 11.04am

Nurses Source: INMO

TODAY MARKS THE third day of industrial action taken by nurses and midwives over a dispute about pay and working conditions.

Thousands of patient procedures have been postponed due to the strikes. It’s estimated that 37,000 nurses and midwives are on strike; there are three further days of strike action planned for next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

These will include mental health appointments, as psychiatric nurses and their ambulance staff have also announced that they will join the strike action next Friday. 

This is over the government’s refusal to recognise their union, Nasra. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, Deputy General Secretary of the INMO David Hughes defended claims that the public sector agreement was a sealed agreement, and that opening it to raise nurses’ pay would “open up the door for a pay free-for-all”, as claimed by Sunday Times columnist Cormac Lucey.

“If Clause 3 in the Public Sector Pay Agreement had that been properly honoured we wouldn’t be in this strike situation,” Hughes said. “It said that if anything is done to solve recruitment and retention issue, there will be no sectoral claims.”

He added that Clause 4 of the Agreement concerned new entrants, and said that they would be valued and their pay dealt with after the agreement, but that it was “now being solved within the agreement”.

The Department of Expenditure and Public Reform (DEPR) said that it would solve the issue, which it hasn’t.

Out on the picket line at the Coombe maternity hospital on Dublin’s southside, the nurses were receiving the usual high-level of support from the public they have experienced on previous days of strikes – mainly expressed through near-constant beeping from passing motorists.

Nurses are eager to stress that the continuing strike action isn’t an easy move to take, and that anyone arriving at the Coombe today will receive the care they need.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” Nicole Mention, currently working as a midwife stenographer, told TheJournal.ie.

Sequence 010 Source: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

“We really are worried about the state of the health service,” she added, explaining that the “neglect that has gone on for years and years” needs to stop.

It’s not about pay, it’s about safe care. It’s about the care that people deserve.

This was echoed by Laura McGovern, a college liaison nurse at the Coombe:

“We have horrific staffing levels in Ireland at the moment. We can’t retain any nurses – every young nurse is just on the plane, they’re gone, straight away.”

McGovern said that with better staffing levels, better care could be given to patients, and the difficult in doing this right now takes a toll on nurses themselves:

You can’t go home and feel that you’ve done your job well.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Communications Minister Richard Bruton said the government believes engagement is needed and that the Workplace Relations Commission and Labour Court could be useful.

Asked whether the government is prepared to discuss pay increases with the nurses, he said this would only be possible as part of a wider discussion on public sector pay.

“The only precondition that the Taoiseach has set out is that he wants the solution to this to be fair, to be affordable to the taxpayer and not to have a greater knock-on impact on 400,000 other public servants who need to be treated fairly,” he said.

We are prepared to talk about pay in the context of an agreement that is collectively negotiated and those agreements bind everyone. I’m not going to start negotiating on the airwaves because I can’t do that. What we need to do here is get into a room with both sides so.

A recent Claire Byrne Live/ TheJournal.ie poll found that 74% of respondents said they supported the nurses’ action.

With reporting from Daragh Brophy, Rónán Duffy, and Nicky Ryan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    83,965  48
    2
    		Factcheck: Did Donald Tusk say there was a special place in hell for Brexiteers?
    47,610  94
    3
    		'The law is the law': Rotunda maternity hospital told to offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11
    45,265  60
    Fora
    1
    		'When my colleagues at a previous company were laid off, I felt as if I'd failed the team'
    383  0
    2
    		Executive assistants' salaries have shot up because too few aides have 'global' skills
    191  0
    3
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    180  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    49,674  44
    2
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    38,143  120
    3
    		Manchester City take over Premier League top spot with win over Everton
    24,223  81
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, Joe Wicks 'The Body Coach' is obsessed with this female-founded Irish baby brand, and for good reason
    4,989  0
    2
    		If you couldn't get enough of the Ten Year Challenge, the photo_time_traveling Insta is for you
    4,905  0
    3
    		Poll: Have you ever used a sunbed? (If so, do you regret it?)
    4,676  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Friday
    Theresa May to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin on Friday
    Man jailed for hijacking taxi and injuring garda during high-speed chase
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    COURT
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie