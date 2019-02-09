This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We are nurses, mighty, might nurses': Thousands take part in nurses' march on Dáil

The protest began at the Garden of Remembrance at 12.30. It’s heading towards the Dáil.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 1:41 PM
THOUSANDS OF NURSES, midwives and their supporters are marching through Dublin city centre today in protest over pay, work conditions, and recruitment and retention issues. 

Two days of industrial action were held last week, and a further three are planned next week, in which an estimated 37,000 of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s members have been taking part in.

The INMO had signed up to the public sector pay agreement along with teachers and garda unions, but they have argued that the government has breached the agreement by failing to solve recruitment and retention problems in the healthcare sector.

The government fears that if they give in to the nurses’ demands, that teachers and gardaí will seek pay increases, at a politically unstable juncture just weeks out from Brexit.

WhatsApp Image 2019-02-09 at 13.09.36 Source: Órla Ryan/TheJournal.ie

Those taking part in the nurses march are headed towards the Dáil. They’re chanting slogans like:

We are nurses. Mighty, mighty nurses. What are we looking for? Pay restoration and safe staffing. It’s not too much to ask for.

More to follow. With reporting from Órla Ryan from the scene of the march.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

