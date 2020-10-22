90% of residents and all but one nursing staff in nursing home test positive for Covid-19, Dáil told

THE DÁIL HAS been told about a nursing home in the west of the country in which 90% of its 28 residents have tested positive for Covid-19, with one of the residents having passed away.

The outbreak was raised by a number of Dáil deputies, who said that seven out of eight nursing staff have tested positive and that just one nurse was on duty as a result.

Pearse Doherty TD has said that the proprietors of the nursing home have also been “pleading” for additional support.

“They have been begging in desperation for the HSE to help them for the last two days, they have not received the help,” Doherty said.

We have nursing staff who’ve been on call now, one nurse for 72 hours looking after 28 residents. Unfortunately, one of those residents has passed away, others are being transported to hospital.

Roscommon–Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice said the nursing home is in his constituency and that all but one of the nursing staff has tested positive.

“Eight nursing staff, seven has tested positive, 11 care assistants, 10 of them has tested positive. They went through the protocols and contacted the HSE, the words they were told was ‘don’t panic get agency staff’. Well, there was no agency staff and the one nurse and the one care assistant who haven’t tested positive did 14 hours yesterday,” he said.

The HSE promised staff this morning and nobody showed up. Two people have now this morning been admitted to hospital and this nursing home is looking at having to send the rest of the patients into hospital because the HSE did not send any staff to help them out.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten said that he has contacted the Minister for Health about the matter.

“We find this morning in my constituency, where 90% of the residents of a nursing home, 90% of the staff in the nursing home, have now tested positive for Covid-19.” he said.

We have a nursing home being run for the last three days by a cook and two other staff, which is totally unacceptable.

“Now Tánaiste I accept that you don’t know the detail in relation to it. I have had the opportunity to provide the Minister for Health with that information here this morning and in fairness to him, he has left the chamber immediately on getting that information to act upon it.”

Taking Leaders Questions today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I will absolutely look into this once I’m finished here in the chamber today. And I’m reassured to hear you say that the Minister of Health is already on the case and I think that’s important.”

TheJournal.ie has contacted the HSE for a response on the matter in question.