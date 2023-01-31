Government confirms 'legal strategy' existed for defending nursing home payouts

THE GOVERNMENT HAS confirmed that a “legal strategy” existed for limiting payouts to nursing home residents for controversial charges and that the plan was “pursued by successive governments”.

But it has argued that coverage of the strategy has been “misrepresented” and related to residents in private nursing homes rather all public residents.

The State defended these cases by residents and their families based “on several grounds, in particular that medical card holders did not have an unqualified entitlement to free private nursing home care”.

The government has now asked the Attorney General to provide advice on the issue.

Opposition parties have called on the Government to release documents relating to an alleged failure to provide payouts to families of people who were illegally charged for nursing home stays from the 1970s until late 2000s.

However, a Dáil debate on nursing home charges controversy is delayed by one week despite calls from some TDs for time to set aside to discuss the matter in the coming days.

It follows a report in the Irish Mail on Sunday that successive governments have allegedly pursued a secret strategy aimed at limiting refunds from the State to individuals who were incorrectly charged for public nursing home care.

The report, based on a protected disclosure by Department of Health whistleblower Shane Corr, alleged that multiple governments have since 2011 sought to hide the State’s liability for the charges to prevent a possible €12 billion in payouts to those affected.

In the government’s statement, a spokesperson said a “limited number of individual cases were settled” and that “no case ever proceeded to a hearing”.

The spokesperson said: “The legal strategy pre-dated July 2011 and was pursued by successive governments.

“It has been misrepresented. The strategy was to defend the cases relating to private nursing homes on several grounds, in particular that medical card holders did not have an unqualified entitlement to free private nursing home care.

“A limited number of individual cases were settled where there were complicating factors. No case ever proceeded to a hearing.

“In the case of public nursing homes, a scheme was put in place and €480 million was paid to former residents or their families. Minister Donnelly has sought advice from the Attorney General and a detailed briefing from his Department.”

Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said documents needed to be released on outlining the details of the strategy and who had been briefed on it.

“I noticed that the Taoiseach said yesterday that he wasn’t party to devising or agreeing the legal strategy. And I don’t think that was the allegation that was made.

“Now, that point hasn’t been addressed by the Taoiseach, whether he was briefed on it or not,” she said, “So I think it’s important that we find out what was that briefing.”

Shortall told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One that she was not aware of the strategy from her 18 months spent as a junior minister in the Department of Health.

“The allegation that was made on Sunday was that while the strategy was devised in 2011, though that has also been contested by government, but that the Taoiseach was briefed on it while he was Minister for Health some years later and indeed the subsequent minister Simon Harris.”

Shortall added the strategy is “legitimate enough” because it attempts to limit the financial cost the government could be exposed, however, she added: “But that has to be balanced against treating people fairly.”

She said there are many stories of people with “very little means” suffering from the charges which needs to be taken into account.

Speaking yesterday on Newstalk, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the figures used in the article “are not in any way still valid” and appear to relate to “nursing home charges prior to the Fair Deal”.

He said: “It needs to be looked into properly, but I think it’s fair to say that the way it was presented on Sunday, the real picture is a lot more complex than that and certainly what I can say is I was never party to devising or agreeing a legal strategy in relation to nursing home charges.”

The Fair Deal Scheme is a financial support scheme for people who enter into long-term nursing home care.

It was designed to help older people pay the costs of nursing home care regardless of their financial situation and takes into account income and assets.

Until the mid-2000s, medical card holders were entitled to free nursing home care from the State.

Then-Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly published a report on the issue called ‘Who Cares?’ in 2010, which says the Department of Health “persisted with an illegal charging regime because of, amongst other things, the need to maintain an important source of funding”.

The report also accused State agencies of showing a lack of transparency and accountability about the matter.