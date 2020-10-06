Laois nursing home confirms Covid-19 outbreak with 31 cases

A NURSING HOME in Laois has confirmed it is currently dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19, with 31 confirmed cases.

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise, said 21 of the cases are among residents and ten positive cases are staff members.

“Since we had confirmed cases towards the end of last week, all family members were contacted and have been updated on a continuous basis,” the home said in a statement today.

It said said a family liaison officer was appointed yesterday. Residents who have tested positive for the virus are isolating in their rooms.

The nursing home said it cannot comment on the status of these cases.

“Our director of nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with public health to ensure appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus.

Related Read Nursing home sector 'concerned' as CMO highlights outbreaks in letter to government

“We would like to thank all our staff for their dedication, selfless efforts, and tireless work. We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support given by our lead inspector at HIQA.

“Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home remains fully operational but is closed to visitor and non-essential visitors in line with Level 3 government restrictions.”

In his letter to the Minister for Health on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan expressed concern about the rising number of cases among those aged over 65. The 14-day incidence in this age group has increased from 6 per 100,000 in early August to 67.3 per 100,000 on 3 October.

There have been 254 cases reported in this age group over the seven days to 3 October.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He also referenced 31 open outbreaks in nursing homes, with seven of these having been reported in the past week, with at least 45 confirmed cases in residents reported over that week.